Summary Changing a laptop battery requires basic tools like screwdrivers and a new battery matching the model.

Reasons for changing a laptop battery include diminishing battery life, damage, or only working when plugged in.

The process for changing a PC or MacBook battery involves unscrewing the back, unplugging the old battery, inserting the new one, and testing the laptop.

At some point in life, you'll want to be able to handle household tasks yourself. Not everybody has money to pay someone else to come in and clean their home, their gutters, mow the lawn, and do other chores.

It's ridiculous to expect people to know how to do stuff without learning first. No one would snowblow a driveway without learning how to use a snowblower. The same goes for changing a hot water heater, hanging pictures, or mounting a TV . You can learn a lot by reading or by watching YouTube videos. But for something very technical, you'll always want to know exactly what you're doing. That's the case when it comes to changing the battery on your laptop.

It may not seem like the most complicated task -- after all, it's just changing a battery. You've done that hundreds of times on devices like Game Boys, remotes, and flashlights, right? However, changing a laptop battery is different. Not only is a laptop more expensive, but you're opening up the laptop's casing. With all of this in mind, here are several general tips for how to change your laptop battery yourself.

Related How I moved from an iPad to a ReMarkable Paper Pro Streamline and strip down your tablet experience by taking your iPad files, books, and notes to a reMarkable Paper Pro.

Why should you replace your laptop battery?

When your laptop's battery life isn't what it used to be, it's time for a change

You might need to replace your laptop's battery for a few reasons. An obvious one is when you notice your battery life is dwindling. Every laptop battery will start diminishing at some point. One of the most critical aspects of buying a new laptop is considering the battery life before you purchase it. After a while, normal battery life will begin to drop. It's when it becomes an issue for you that you need to think about replacing the battery.

Another reason you may want to replace your battery is that it's damaged or swollen. If your laptop only works when it's plugged in, that's another reason you may want to get a new battery. Having a laptop that only works at a desk makes no sense. This may prolong the need to replace the battery, but eventually, you'll want to move your laptop around. Also, if your laptop isn't charging correctly, it may be because of a battery issue.

One of the most critical aspects of buying a new laptop is considering the battery life before you purchase it.

How to change a PC laptop battery

Here's how with an HP 15.6-inch laptop

Not all laptops are made equally, as everyone knows. But, for the most part, changing the battery is a standard procedure when it comes to a PC. That said, you'll need to make sure you have a few basic tools. A tool kit that includes small Phillips head screwdrivers is a must.

These are typically labeled for eyeglasses or computers, as they are for tiny screws. Once you have the tool kit, you'll need a replacement battery. Check the model number on your computer and then look up the battery on the manufacturer's website to know which replacement battery to purchase. This is similar to many laptop batteries that you'll find. But it isn't the case for every laptop, so bear that in mind as you're reading this. Make sure your laptop is powered off and not plugged in.

First, flip your laptop onto its top so you're looking down at the bottom of the laptop. Unscrew the two screws that you see, one on each side. (On some laptops, there may be screws under rubber feet) Carefully take the back cover off by lifting it at one of the corners. Locate the battery and unscrew the screws for the battery. Unplug the battery cable from the motherboard. Take the old battery out. Replace it with the new battery in the same position that the previous battery was. Connect the new battery's cable to the motherboard. Screw in the new battery. Put the back cover back on and screw in the screws.

Turning on the computer, plugging in the laptop to charge, and then seeing how long the battery lasts after it is fully charged and unplugged is the best way to ensure that you installed the battery properly.

How to change out the battery on a MacBook

It's a rather similar situation

If you want to change the battery on a MacBook Air or Pro, the process is similar to that of a PC. It's all about opening up the back panel of the computer to get to the hardware. The battery is in a specific spot, so you won't have to dig deep to find it. Using the same kind of tool kit will get you the results that you want. It's worth noting that if you have Apple Care, you can get a free MacBook battery replacement if your battery is under 80% its original capacity.

Related How much does a new laptop battery cost? Laptop batteries degrade over time, and replacing the battery itself is cheaper than buying a new laptop. But just how much cheaper is it?

Unscrews the screws on the back cover of the MacBook. MacBooks tend to have six screws in the back cover. Pull the back cover off and locate the battery. Unplug the battery cable from the motherboard. Unscrew the screws in the battery. Lift the battery out. Insert the replacement battery into the exact position the previous battery was. Screw in the replacement battery. Plug the cable into the motherboard. Replace the cover and screw the screws back in.

Remember to test your MacBook to make sure that the battery has been replaced properly. If you don't feel comfortable doing this yourself, you can bring it to an Apple Store, and they are able to either do it on site or mail your computer out to have the battery replaced.