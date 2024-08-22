Key Takeaways By default, contact suggestions will populate the top row of your Samsung Galaxy's share sheet interface.

Thankfully, it's fairly easy to dive into settings and disable these suggestions if you don't want them taking up space.

Pixel phones, as well as many other Android-based devices, currently lack the option to disable suggested contacts, but future Android updates may change that.

If you've been using a Samsung Galaxy smartphone for a while now, you'll probably have noticed the row of contact suggestions that appears whenever you attempt to share a file or link with somebody else.

This contact suggestion feature was first introduced in Android 10 back in 2019. It pulls together a selection of your contacts, sourced from across your various apps, in an attempt to save you time when using the operating system's share sheet interface.

In theory, this is a great idea -- using machine learning, the system can take stock of which contacts you frequently share content with, as well as from which apps, in order to surface those contacts for quicker access.

Unfortunately, life can be a bit messy sometimes. If you've ever had an ex-partner or ex-friend incessantly pop up as a suggestion on your share sheet, you'll know exactly what I'm talking about.

Here's how to disable the feature on your Samsung Galaxy handset, so unwanted contacts stop appearing every time you go to share something on your device.

In order to remove the recommended contacts from the top of your share sheet, follow these steps:

Swipe down on your notification center and tap on the settings cog in the top right-hand corner of the screen. Scroll down and tap on Advanced features. Toggle off Show contacts when sharing content.

Just like that, the next time you go to share something with a friend, the share sheet will be free of any and all contact suggestions.

Unfortunately, if using a phone that's running a leaner version of Android based on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), such as one of Google's own Pixel phones, you currently don't have the ability to disable suggested contacts from appearing within your share interface.

Even with the public launch of Android 15 just around the corner, Google hasn't yet integrated this useful Samsung One UI feature into the broader Android ecosystem.

The search giant has a history of adopting Samsung features (see screen recording, private folder, and split screen) over time, so it's very possible that Android 16 will finally bring with it more user control over sharing recommendations.