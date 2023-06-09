Steam is one of our favourite places to purchase PC games. After all with regular Steam sales, it's a great place to grab a bargain and with Steam's generous refund policies, it's also easy to get your money back if things go wrong.

Sometimes though you might have acquired a Steam code from elsewhere - whether from a bundle, a friend or from a legitimate website. If you've done that and want to know how to activate a product code on Steam then we're here to help.

What is a Steam Code?

In relation to games and other virtual products, a Steam code is a unique code that can be redeemed on Steam in order to link it to your personal library and make it downloadable and playable there.

A Steam code is a one-time code that can only be used on one account and once it's activated it will be tied to your account and cannot be used elsewhere.

You can get a Steam code (also known as Steam Keys) from a number of different places including legitimate websites such as game developer/publisher sites (e.g. Rebellion).

Steam game codes are different from Steam Wallet codes and Steam Guard codes.

What is a Steam Wallet code?

As well as purchasing games elsewhere and then activating them on Steam, it's also possible to fund your Steam purchases by using Steam Wallet codes. These are essentially gift cards that you can use to add money to your Steam account and then buy games directly from Steam.

These might be given as gift cards to loved ones and are a great alternative to buying games directly. Especially if you're shopping for someone but don't know what to get them. Steam Wallet codes activate a little differently to standard Steam Codes so we'll cover that below.

What about Steam Guard codes?

Steam has a lot of different codes it seems. Another one to know about is Steam Guard codes. Steam Guard is a two-factor authentication tool that we'd highly recommend using to protect your Steam account.

If you're building a nice library of games on Steam the last thing you want is someone else hacking into your account and claiming it as their own. As well as using a secure password we'd also highly recommend using Steam Guard and protecting your account.

Valve has a nifty guide on setting up Steam Guard here.

How to activate a Steam code

If you've bought or been given a Steam code then the redemption process is fairly straightforward. The code should look something like this WQ062-XRY00-5YQLR. Split into different segments and separated with a hash, the Steam code is a unique code for each game and could be a 16-digit combination. Make sure you have this at the ready, then follow these steps:

Launch Steam From the top menu click on games Then tap on "activate product on Steam" Then when asked enter your product code in the pop-up window Click next and follow the prompts to activate the code When complete you can install the game

If there's a problem with the code you'll be notified here. You can't re-use codes, so if it's already tied to someone else's library it won't work for you.

How to redeem a Steam Wallet code

As we mentioned, a Steam Wallet code is slightly different from standard Steam codes. You can buy Steam Wallet codes as digital gift cards directly on Steam or via psychical purchases in brick-and-mortar stores. These cards include a code that you can redeem to add funds to your Steam account. To do this:

Launch Steam From the top menu click on games Click "Redeem Steam Wallet Code" On the next page click to enter your Steam Wallet code in the box and click to continue The balance will then be displayed on the top right Steam You can then spend it on games and other products on Steam

As an alternative, you can redeem Steam Wallet codes by visiting the Steam website and signing in. Which is ideal if you want to do it while you're away from your PC.

Redeem a Steam Wallet code on mobile

As well as redeeming wallet codes on the desktop app, it's also possible to do it with the Steam mobile app. If you haven't got it already, you should really download it (for Android or iPhone) because it's great for protecting your account with Steam Guard but also for hunting deals while you're away from your keyboard.

When logged in to the Steam mobile app tap "Wallet" on the top right of the screen Then under "your Steam account" click on "redeem a Steam Gift Card or Wallet Code" Enter the Steam Wallet Code and press enter

It's worth noting that as well as redeeming Steam Wallet codes on this screen you can also just add funds to your wallet from here too.

How to activate a Steam code on mobile

It's not as obvious but it is possible to activate a Steam code on your mobile phone as well. The setting isn't immediately obvious in the app, but you can still do it.

Ensure the app is logged in (or that you're logged in to the Steam website on your browser) then visit this page. This should then launch the page to enter the code. We found it opened in the app Enter your Steam code, then click to redeem it

Download your games remotely

Once you've redeemed your Steam codes on your phone you can now go about downloading the games. As long as your gaming PC or laptop is turned on you have the option to download remotely.

Just load up the Steam mobile app or log in to Steam in a browser, navigate to your Steam library and click the game then remote download. This is ideal if you've just redeemed a Steam code and want to get it ready to play!