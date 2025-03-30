Summary iPhone users with iOS 18 can now record phone calls mid-conversation for personal and professional use.

Recording calls is available in most regions except for specific countries. Requirements and instructions are provided.

iOS 18 can also transcribe recorded calls to easily find quotes and details, with options to play, search, copy, save, or delete transcripts.

For personal or professional reasons, we've all had a moment on the phone where we think: dang, I wish I could be recording this right now. It could be because you want to make sure you quote someone correctly or because you want your best friend to have a primary account of the spilled tea, but regardless, recording a call has almost always just been a wishful but 'too-late' thought in the moment.

Scratch that -- it's possible. If you have an iPhone with iOS 18 , at least. Apple's latest OS update lets you record the audio during a call right in the middle of your conversation. So how do you do it, and who has access to the feature?

Who can record calls with their iPhone?

Check off the requirements

In many countries, you can record a phone call using your iPhone . Right off the bat though, here is a list of the countries and regions where the feature is unavailable:

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Egypt

The European Union

Iran

Iraq

Jordan

Kuwait

Morocco

Nigeria

Oman

Pakistan

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Yemen

If you live outside these countries and regions, chances are the feature is already on your iPhone. However, you must install or already be using iOS 18 to access call recording.

In addition, your iPhone can create a transcript of the call for you right there in the native Notes app . However, this particular feature is only available in select regions and languages, too, and you can see which ones are supported on Apple's website here.

How to record a call on iPhone

Easy as pie