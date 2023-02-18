It might seem trivial, but here's how it's done.

Apple's iPads have become some of the most popular devices in the world, hugely useful tablets that are well-built and offer versatile options.

However, it can sometimes be a little challenging to work out how to complete supposedly simple tasks on them. If you're looking to reboot or restart your iPad, here are some quick tips.

How to reboot an iPad

Thankfully, rebooting your iPad is pretty easy - just follow these steps.

Hold down the power button on your iPad until options appear Slide the power icon all the way to the right to turn the iPad off Wait for the display to turn off completely, then wait 10 to 15 seconds Hold down the power button again and wait for your iPad to boot up

This should leave you with a rebooted iPad, but if it's not working there is a quicker way - just keep holding down the power button for more like 20 seconds, ignoring the options when they pop up. This will eventually turn the tablet off, ready to be turned back on.

Why should you reboot an iPad?

There are a fair few reasons why you might like to restart your iPad, and you might already be enduring one or more of them.

It might because the tablet is being unresponsive or the keyboard is stuck on the screen, for example, or because its Wi-Fi performance has started to be laggy.

AirPlay is notoriously finicky and can sometimes stop working unless you occasionally reboot your device, too, while Bluetooth connections flaking out can also be a sign.

Generally, there's no downside to restarting your iPad every so often, though, so even if you haven't noticed any of these issues you might just want to freshen things up and reboot it regardless.

