Summary Customize your Roku home screen by adding or deleting apps to optimize your viewing experience.

Take stock of pre-installed apps when setting up Roku to determine what you want to keep.

Rearrange apps on your home screen by following simple steps to prioritize most-used apps.

Sitting down to watch some TV can be a relaxing part of your day. It can also be a stressful part of your day if your favorite sports team is in a tight game or a sad part if you're watching a tearjerker of a movie. Whatever your plans are while you're watching TV, you should make it easier for yourself by setting yourself up for success.

What that means is, you need to have your streaming system customized for your preferences. When you turn on a smart TV or you open up the operating system of a streaming device, there are preinstalled apps that are already on there. These companies have paid money to have their apps sponsored right there on the front page. This is certainly the case with Roku, as there are already about 15 apps pre-installed on the system when you plug it in or open it up if you have a Roku TV .

But what if you don't care about those apps or don't ever want to use them? This is an issue for many as any apps they do actually install are placed on the bottom of the apps list. Customize your home screen to fit your needs. You are able to add and delete apps with just a few taps on a remote to set yourself up for more easy enjoyment of your media. Here is how to rearrange your Roku home screen to best suit your desires.

Your changes have been saved Roku TV Roku TV is an operating system for the streaming service management platform. It allows people to stream from thousands of different channels and services. It has an easy-to-use interface as well. See at Google Play See at Apple App Store

Related Roku and Google's new partnership will make free streaming way better Your favorite Roku content is about to become a lot easier to find on Google TV.

How to delete apps that you don't want

It just takes a few taps on the remote

Roku / Renato Ramos / Unsplash / Pocket-lint

When you're on the home screen, using the Roku remote or your mobile device with the Roku app on it where the Roku remote interface is will let you move around it. To open up an app, you need to hit the OK button in the middle of the arrows while it is highlighted. But if you want to select it and delete it, there are more steps.

Move the cursor onto the app. Hit the asterisk (*) button. A new menu pops up providing information about the app and the version it is. Hit the down arrow four times. Hit Remove app. Hit the up arrow once to highlight Remove. Hit the OK button to remove it from your home screen.

The app that you don't want will be removed from your grid. You are able to reinstall it from the app store, which can be found on the left side menu under Search.

To get any apps, hit Search and then type in the name of the app and then hit the right arrow to highlight the app and install it.

Related Update your Roku TV now to get this new, free upgrade Roku's latest smart home update lets you track your Roku security cameras while watching TV.

How to rearrange apps on your home screen

It's a similar process to deletion

If you want to move some of those pre-installed apps or any apps that you add to your Roku, it only takes a few steps. You can reorganize your grid to put the apps that you use most frequently at the top and move ones that you've only opened a few times towards the bottom. This will save you time any time you use Roku.

Move the cursor onto an app. Hit the asterisk (*) button. Select Move app and then hit OK. You can then move the app to wherever you'd like. Press OK again when you're finished to lock it into place.

You are free to move it at any time by repeating this process. You can do this with any app that is in your grid. Roku makes it simple to customize the app to your preferences and doesn't limit the amount of apps that you list in the grid.