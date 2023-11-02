Amazon is constantly working to make it easier for you to order its products and get them delivered, for example, the company is even in the early trials of using drones for quicker, no-contact delivery. Some innovations are less successful, however. The Dash button, for example, was a simple button that you could press to reorder specific products, but it never really caught on, and has been discontinued.

Related: Alexa can display your Black Friday Amazon orders- here's how

Thankfully, there are still ways that you can reorder Amazon products quickly and easily using Alexa. You can ask to reorder products for you, or even get her to order them automatically for you using smart reorders. Here's how to re-order Amazon items with Alexa.

How to reorder Amazon products with your voice on an Echo Show

If there are products that you've ordered before that you want to order again, it's simple to do so using Alexa. When you ask to order a product, Alexa will look back through your order history, and suggest items that you've ordered in the past. You can then select the product that you want to re-order, and before you know it, it will be winging its way to your door. You'll need to have enabled Voice Purchasing in order to re-order items this way. This method is easiest to use with a smart display such as an Echo Show 5.

Ask Alexa to order the item you want to re-order. For example, say 'Alexa, order bin liners.' If you're using a smart display, Amazon will show results for the product, with items that you have ordered in the past first. To re-order a product from the list, say its number. For example, you can say 'Alexa, re-order item number one.' If you have Voice Purchasing enabled, Alexa will order the item you selected. You may need to give your PIN code to confirm the order. The order will be placed using your default payment method.

How to reorder Amazon products with your voice on an Echo smart speaker

If your Echo device doesn't have a screen, such as an Echo Dot or Echo Studio, it's still possible to re-order with your voice, but it's a little less user-friendly. You won't get a selection of products to choose from; in most cases, Alexa will select one item and add it to your basket, even if you've ordered multiple types of similar products. If it's not the item you want, you'll need to remove it from your basket.

Ask Alexa to reorder a product. For example, say 'Alexa, reorder batteries.' Alexa will look at your order history and pick the most likely result. She will tell you information about the product and add the item to your Amazon shopping basket. If you don't want the item, say 'Alexa, remove from basket.' If you want to go ahead and order, say 'Alexa, order my items' and the order will be placed based on your Voice Purchasing preferences. You may need to confirm your purchase by giving your Voice Purchasing PIN code.

How to use Alexa smart reorders

If there are items that you re-order regularly, such as printer cartridges, it may be possible to get Alexa to order them for your automatically. This is only available with supported products from specific manufacturers, but there are a number of big-name brands that support smart re-orders, such as LG and HP. In this example, we'll look at how to automatically re-order HP printer cartridges using Alexa. If you're setting up re-orders for a different brand, the steps may be a little different.

Pocket-lint