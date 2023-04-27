Sonos introduced the Sonos Era 100 and Era 300 into its speaker portfolio in March 2023, with the two speakers delivering excellent sound performance, along with some great features.

The Sonos Era 100 is designed to be a replacement for the fantastic Sonos One and Sonos One SL, while the Era 300 sets its own standard, offering standalone support for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos.

One of the features both the Era 100 and Era 300 offer is Bluetooth capabilities. In the past, the only Sonos speakers that offered Bluetooth were the portable ones - Roam, Roam SL and Move.

That changed with the Era 100 and Era 300 though, with these two speakers being the first in the Sonos portfolio to add the ability to use them as a traditional Bluetooth speaker, alongside being a traditional Sonos speaker when on Wi-Fi.

Here's how to put the Sonos Era 100 and Era 300 into Bluetooth pairing mode and connect your phone, tablet or device.

How to put the Sonos Era 100 and Era 300 into Bluetooth pairing mode

Follow the steps below to get your Sonos Era 100 or Era 300 into Bluetooth pairing mode and play whatever audio your device is playing through one of these speakers instead.

On the back of the Sonos Era 100 and Era 300, there is a Bluetooth button. It's at the top of the rear of both speakers and it is identified by a grey Bluetooth symbol above it Press and hold the Bluetooth button on the back of speaker you are placing into Bluetooth mode A small LED light above the Sonos logo on the front of the Era 100 and Era 300 will flash blue when Bluetooth mode is activated Open Bluetooth settings on your phone, or the device you want to connect the Era 100 or Era 300 to The Era 100 or Era 300 should appear in the list of 'Other Devices' or 'Available Devices'. It will appear as the room you've assigned the Era 100 or Era 300 to in your Sonos system, along with its model number in brackets Tap on it to connect as you would any other Bluetooth device Your device should be paired with the Era 100 or Era 300 - you'll know as the flashing blue LED will turn solid blue You'll then be able to play whatever audio you want through the Era 100 or Era 300

It's worth keeping in mind if you're an Apple user, the Sonos Era 100 and Era 300 have AirPlay 2 support so you can also use that method to send your music or audio to your Sonos speakers without having to connect to Bluetooth or pair your device. We've got an AirPlay feature that will give you a rundown on how that technology works and how to use it.

We also have a Sonos tips and tricks feature that's worth diving into to make sure you're getting the most out of your Sonos speakers, whether the Era 100 or an older option like the Sonos One.