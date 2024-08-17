Key Takeaways On most Echo Dots, you can perform a reset by pressing and holding the Action button for 20 seconds.

The 1st gen Dot requires a pin or paperclip to hit the Reset button.

Log into Amazon.com to deregister a Dot before giving it away.

Amazon's Echo Dot speakers are one of the simplest and cheapest gateway devices to the smart home world. There are plenty of reasons you might need to put one back into setup mode, though -- aside from technical troubles, you might be selling one or handing it off to friends or family. In fact, it's absolutely essential to perform a reset before giving an Echo away, since you might otherwise also give away control over things like lights and thermostats.

There are two main methods for resetting an Echo Dot, which we'll explain below. We're also devoting a separate section to the first-generation Dot, which has its own version of those options.

Amazon/Pocket-lint

How to reset an Echo Dot (2nd, 3rd, 4th or 5th gen)

If you're only trying to troubleshoot technical issues, you'll want to stick to the first of our two methods, since you'll otherwise need to reconfigure your Dot's smart home connections. Attempt a factory reset only if a "soft" reset doesn't work or if you're planning to give your Dot away.

Preserving smart home connections

Tap and hold the Action button for 20 seconds. On newer models, this looks like a circle. Wait for the light ring to turn off, then on again. Your Echo should be in setup mode. This is indicated by an orange ring.

Performing a factory reset

Tap and hold the Volume Down and Mute/Microphone Off buttons simultaneously for 20 seconds. The light ring should turn off, then on again. Your Echo should be in setup mode, indicated by an orange ring. If you're planning to give away your speaker, make sure to log into amazon.com/mycd, click Devices, select your device, then choose Deregister.

How to reset an Echo Dot (1st gen)

Preserving smart home connections

Andres Urena / Unsplash

Use a paperclip (or something similar) to press the hidden Reset button. Wait for the light ring to turn off and back on. Your Dot should be in setup mode, signaled by an orange ring.

Performing a factory reset

Andres Urena / Unsplash

Use a paperclip (or a similar tool) to press and hold the hidden Reset button for at least 8 seconds. Wait for the light ring to turn off and on. Your Dot should be in setup mode, signaled by an orange ring. If you're going to give your Dot away, be sure to log into amazon.com/mycd, click Devices, select your device, then choose Deregister.

FAQ

Q: Why do I need to deregister my Echo Dot after a factory reset?

Even if the speaker itself has a clean slate, it'll still be linked to your Amazon account, and that could cause problems for both you and the person you're giving the Dot to.

Q: What's the best Amazon Echo speaker?

Technically speaking, the Echo Studio is Amazon's most powerful model, delivering heavy bass and Dolby Atmos. But the best speaker for your purposes will really depend on circumstances -- a Dot is often preferable in places like a nursery or bathroom. If you need to see doorbell and security camera footage, you'll want an Echo Show.