Key Takeaways The best option for printing from an iPad is to use a printer that supports AirPrint.

If your printer doesn't support AirPrint, you can use a standalone manufacturer app for printing.

Another option is to use a program like Printopia, which allows you to print from your iPad using a Mac.

It's an unavoidable fact of life. At some point, despite your best efforts to avoid printers like the plague, you will need to print something. If your primary device is an iPad, the technical hurdles involved may seem insurmountable. Thankfully, printing from an Apple tablet isn't as convoluted as it used to be, and this guide will detail all the options iPad users have if they need a hard copy of a document.

Related Best iPad: Expert reviewed and ranked With an array of iPad models on the market, we break down which version is best for you, based on our testing.

How to print from an iPad

Option 1: AirPrint

If you ever need to print from an iOS device, your best bet is a printer that supports AirPrint, an Apple technology that allows iPhones, iPads and Macs to create full-quality printouts without the need for specialized drivers.

Related Best digital printers: Top of the line laser, inkjet, portable, and smartphone printers Ink cartridges, paper jams, and down Wi-Fi turns printing into a nightmare, owning a printer that works well for your needs is worth the investment.

In 2023, most printers support the standard out of the box. If you’re unsure if your printer does, Apple maintains a comprehensive list of AirPrint devices on its website.

Once you're ready to print, here's what to do:

Ensure your iPad and printer are connected to the same Wi-Fi network Open the document, email or webpage you wish to print Tap the Share button and select Print, located toward the bottom of the Share Sheet Tap No Printer Selected and select the AirPrint-enabled printer you wish to use Change the number of copies you want to print, and any other options Tap Print in the upper-right corner

You can follow the progress of a print job from the App Switcher. An app called Printer Center will appear in the interface. To stop an in-progress job, select Print Center and tap Cancel Printing.

Note: not all apps support AirPrint.

Option 2: Standalone manufacturer app

Brother

If your printer doesn't support AirPrint, you have a couple of other options.

Most printer manufacturers offer their own standalone iOS app that allow users to print directly from their iPhone or iPad. It's outside the scope of this guide to provide instruction on how to use each and everyone of these programs, but below is a list of the most popular options, with links to the App Store.

Related How to connect an Apple Pencil to your iPad No matter what model of Apple Pencil you own, this guide will take you through the iPad pairing process.

Option 3: Printopia

If the manufacturer of your printer doesn't offer a standalone app, another option is to use a program like Printopia. It requires a Mac to use, but you don’t need to install any other software on your iPad. The latest version supports iOS 17, and as the developer notes, "If your Mac can still print to it your iPad or iPhone can too." A free seven-day trial of Printopia is available, with the full version priced at $20. It's also easy to use. Once you have it installed on your Mac, you can add up to five printers for your iPad to access.