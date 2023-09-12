After months of rumors, speculation, and surprisingly adhering to the iPhone 15 Pro Max name instead of dubbing the titanium premium handset "Ultra," Apple's newest phone lineup is officially here following today's "Wonderlust" event announcements. Along with the series 15 phones comes wearable updates, the Series 9 Apple Watch, and the second iteration of the rugged Apple Watch Ultra, the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple's newest hardware lineup makes a serious case for investment, including updated features like lighter form factors, brighter screens, and longer battery life. If you're interested in buying Apple's latest and greatest, here's everything you need to know about pre-orders, pricing, and more.

Pre-order the new iPhone 15 models

Apple iPhone 15 The iPhone 15 base model is available for pre-order via the link below starting on Friday, September 15, and will be widely available for in-store purchase the following Friday, September 22. Coming in five colours, the iPhone 15 starts at $799. $799 at Apple

Apple iPhone 15 Plus Featuring a 6.7-inch display, rather than the standard iPhone 15's 6.1-inch screen, the iPhone 15 Plus has a slightly higher price tag at $899. If the extra nits of brightness for reading bigger text appeals to you, the $100 difference might be worth it. Like the iPhone 15, pre-orders via the link below start on Friday, September 15, and models will be available in-store on September 22, the following week. $899 at Apple

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Making a titanium form-factor debut, Apple promises this year's iPhone Pro iteration is the lightest yet. Apple also claims it's lowered overall dimensions without sacrificing screen size, making the model even more pocketable. The A17 Pro powered handset will also be available for pre-order starting September 15 via the link below for $999, and will hit stores and be widely available on September 22. Unlike the standard 15 and 15 plus models, the Pro offers a more muted colour palette, offering Black, White, Blue, and Natural Titanium. $999 at Apple

iPhone 15 Pro Max Like the iPhone 15 Pro, the 15 Pro Max features the lightweight titanium build, but houses a 6.7-inch display rather than the Pro's 6.1-inch screen. It also features the Pro's new Action button, which replaces the side mute switch and opts for the same neutral colour scheme. The model is, however, slightly more expensive at $1199. Pre-orders start on September 15, and models and widely available on September 22. $1199 at Apple

Pre-order the newest Apple Watch Series

Apple Apple Watch Series 9 The Apple Watch Series 8's successor boasts longer battery life, brighter display, and a faster S9 chipset. If you're anxious to start tracking, you can preorder the Series 9 watch starting today for $399, and the model will be widely available for purchase starting September 22nd. $399 at Apple

Apple/ Pocket-lint Apple Watch Ultra 2 Also promising a faster S9 chipset along with wider altitude range, the Apple's extra-rugged Ultra 2 is here and ready for pre-order starting today via the link below at $799. Like all the other devices on the list, it'll be widely available on September 22. $799 at Apple

What products did Apple release today?

Following today's "Wonderlust" event, Apple released its iPhone 15 lineup, which includes the standard 15 model, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple also released two new Apple Watch models, the Series 9 and the second-generation rugged watch, the Ultra 2.

When can I buy the new iPhone 15?

Pre-orders for all the iPhone 15 models released today start September 15 and are widely available the following Friday, September 22. However, you can pre-order the Apple Watch S9 and Ultra 2 starting today.

Do all the new iPhone 15 models have a USB-C charging port?

Yes, following today's event, it's confirmed that iPhone has officially switched to universal USB-C charging as opposed to its conventional lightning charging.