Samsung's July 2024 Unpacked was characteristically stuffed with product announcements, from the new foldables to all-new forms of wearables, but like many of the tech giant's competitors, the real focus was on artificial intelligence. Galaxy AI launched on the Galaxy S24 line at the start of 2024, and is a big reason Samsung appears to expect customers to upgrade to its new advices.

For the foldables, up for order are the clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the notebook-style Galaxy Z Fold 6. For wearables, you can choose from the Galaxy Watch 7, rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the discreet, compact Galaxy Ring. Finally, for audio, there are the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. All of these new products are available to pre-order directly from Samsung for some meaningful perks, or third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Here's what to consider when you pre-order your next foldable and wearable.

How to order the Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Flip 6 Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 doesn't mess with a good thing, but does come with a larger battery, better cameras, and more RAM to make your overall foldable experience smoother. $1100 at Amazon $1100 at Best Buy $1100 at Samsung

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 looks a lot like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 at first blush, but Samsung has made changes that should be meaningful to newcomers and returning foldable owners alike. The exterior is largely unchanged aside from more squared-off edges and color-matched rims around the wide and ultra-wide cameras. Inside, though, there's a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and 12GB of RAM (as opposed to the Flip 5's 8GB of RAM) to support Galaxy AI features like on-device translation and transcription. A 4,000mAh battery should also keep your phone running all day and then some.

The new 50-megapixel f/1.8 wide camera gives you more light and detail to play with while shooting photos, and all of Samsung's pre-designated Flex Modes are supported if you want to fold your Flip and use it as a tripod for group shots. Unique to this year's model, the Flip 6's FlexCam mode can also intelligently zoom in or out to make sure everyone is in frame. All-in-all, it's not an outstanding set of new features, especially for a price that's $100 more than last year, but Samsung will hopefully provide quality and consistency where other foldable manufacturers stumble because of its years of experience.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is available for $1,099.99 for the 256GB model, or $1,219.99 for the 512GB version, in black, orange, white, light green, yellow, silver, and blue. If you order from Best Buy you can get double the storage for the same base price. If you order from Amazon, you can get double the storage for the same base price and a $200 Amazon gift card. Samsung will also double your storage at no additional cost on top of giving you 20 percent off on Samsung Care with Theft & Loss, its repair subscription service, and 25 percent off on a new Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Buds.

How to order the Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Fold 6 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 reduces the bezels and squares off the sides of the previous Folds to create a smartphone that feels bigger, while largely remaining the same. $1900 at Amazon $1900 at Best Buy $1900 at Samsung

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 feels like an even more minor change from previous Folds. The cover screen is technically larger thanks to reduced bezels, a tweak that carries over to the 7.76-inch display on the inside when you open the Fold. Inside there's the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the same 12GB of RAM that appeared on the Flip 6 (and last year's Fold 5), which should be more than enough to power Galaxy AI features, including a new ability to draw something with the S Pen on the Fold 6 and have Galaxy AI clean it up or stylize it in a variety of different styles, a feature that might be familiar if you watched the Image Playground demos during Apple's WWDC 2024 keynote.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts at $1,899.99 for the 256GB model, $2,019.99 for the 512GB model, and $2,259.99 for the 1TB model, in black, white, silver, pink, and navy blue. If you order from Best Buy you can double the base storage for the same base price. If you order from Amazon you can double the base storage and get a $300 Amazon gift card. And if you order direct from Samsung, you can double your storage for the same price (from 256GB to 512GB or 512GB to 1TB), get 20 percent off of Samsung Care with Theft & Loss, and 25 percent off a Galaxy Watch or a pair of Galaxy Buds 3.

How to order the Galaxy Watch 7

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 features a new an improved processor for new Galaxy AI features, but is otherwise exactly the same as last year's model. $300 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy $300 at Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 7 continues Samsung's trend of not really updating its products that much. In this case, the Watch 7 is practically identical to the Watch 6, save for a new Exynos W1000 chip, which helps power new Galaxy AI software features. Samsung's smartwatch can track movement, heart rate, body temperature, body composition, and sleep. It's available in green, cream, and silver options. If you've seen a Galaxy Watch, you've seen them all.

With Galaxy AI, you will get some new software features this year, including AI-generated Wellness Tips based on data the Galaxy Watch 7 has collected on you, Energy Score to give you insight into whether you should rest or keep working out, and Smart Replies based on an AI-powered analysis of their contents. These are small updates, but they're theoretically meaningful if you've never used a Galaxy Watch before.

The Galaxy Watch 7 is available starting at $299.99 for the 40mm model or $329.99 for the 44mm model. That goes up to $349.99 and $379.99, respectively if you want an LTE version. If you order from Amazon you can get a free Fabric Band with your purchase, regardless of which size or model you buy. You can get the same deal from Samsung.

How to order a Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a rugged, titanium smartwatch with a new Quick Action button that you can assign to a shortcut of your choice. $650 at Amazon $650 at Best Buy $650 at Samsung

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is Samsung's answer to the Apple Watch Ultra. It features a square, rugged titanium body, and features an orange Quick Action Button, which shares obvious similarities to the Apple Watch Ultra's Action Button. Other than the larger 47mm body and display, the Galaxy Watch Ultra has the same Exynos W1000 chip, Galaxy AI health and messaging features as the Watch 7. The Quick Action button can be assigned to several different preset workout options, so you don't have to go digging through menus.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is only available with LTE and starts at $649.99. If you order from Amazon you can get it with a Trail Band at no additional cost. The same deal applies when you order directly from Samsung as well.

How to order the Galaxy Ring

Galaxy Ring The Galaxy Ring is Samsung's first smart ring, capable of heart, movement, and sleep tracking, but in a smaller body that's easy to wear all day and night. $400 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy $400 at Samsung

The Galaxy Ring is one of a few genuinely new products Samsung announced during its Unpacked event, and it's even been shown off multiple times before. Designed to be an easier to wear health device when compared to the Galaxy Watch, the Ring can track more or less the same metrics, like your movement, heart rate, and sleep. It does miss out on newer features like sleep apnea detection, but Samsung thinks seven days of battery life and no additional subscription fees could more than make up for that.

New Galaxy AI-powered features like the Energy Score and Wellness Tips are supported, along with gesture controls that let you pinch your fingers while wearing the Galaxy Ring to take photos or silence an alarm. Like the Galaxy Watch, the Ring isn't compatible with iOS devices, and Galaxy AI features are limited to other Samsung phones specifically, even if both devices technically work with anythign that runs Android.

The Galaxy Ring is available in Titanium Silver, Gold, and Black, in sizes ranging from 5 to 13, for $399.99. The Galaxy Ring itself doesn't have any discounts, but if you order a Sizing Kit you'll get a $10 Amazon credit to put towards the cost of the full smart ring (or cover the cost of the kit). Samsung is offering a similar deal, giving you a Sizing Kit for free when you pre-order.

How to order the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

The entry-level Galaxy Buds 3

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 The Galaxy Buds 3 look a lot like AirPods. With that out of the way, their ANC, accent light, and improved audio quality could make them really standout. Pre-order $180 at Amazon

Samsung is ditching its former bean-shaped earbud design in favor of something that looks a lot more like AirPods. The Galaxy Buds 3 new design is supposed to improve comfort, and includes active noise cancelation, a transparency mode, and improved audio across the board. If you're using Samsung devices, they'll become even more useful; with support for Galaxy AI's translation features, seamless switching between a Samsung phone and Samsung laptop, and the 24 bit / 96kHz Samsung Seamless Codec for higher-quality playback.

The Galaxy Buds 3 are available in white and silver and cost $179.99. If you order from Amazon, you can get a Clip Case for the earbuds at no additional cost. Samsung is offering the same deal.

The premium Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are Samsung's premium wireless earbuds with improved audio quality, adaptive audio that adjusts based on your surroundings, ANC, and light-up earbuds. $250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy $250 at Samsung

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro take those new audio improvements on the Galaxy Buds 3 to the next level. The earbuds ear tips make ANC even more complete. Adaptive audio means your Buds will adjust what you're listening to based on how loud your surroundings are. And the same IP57 rating as the cheaper Buds 3, which makes the Buds 3 Pro even more durable when you accidentally drop your earbuds in water or get caught in the rain. On top of that, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have lights built-in to each earbud that light up depending on their pairing status or what listening mode you're in.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are available in white or silver for $249.99. Both Amazon and Samsung offer the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with a free Clip Case at no additional cost when you purchase a pair of the wireless earbuds.