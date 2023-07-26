Samsung's latest tablets have arrived, sporting souped-up processors and a slick new design, as well as bringing gorgeous 120Hz OLED panels to every model in the lineup. If you're looking for the best Android tablet experience on the market today, the Galaxy Tab S9 series might be exactly that.

If you're thinking about picking one up, the good news is that they're available to pre-order right now. But, how do you go about getting your reservation in? Don't worry, we've got you covered.

How to pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ or Ultra

If you've decided to grab one of Samsung's latest tablets, you'll want to head on over to Samsung.com for the best pre-order offers. The deals differ slightly between regions, but there are great savings to be had by getting your order in early.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

If you're also pre-ordering a Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Z Fold 5, you can grab the Tab S9 lineup at discounted rates as a bundle offer. The Tab S9 is reduced from $799.99 to $599.99, the S9+ is cut from $999.99 to $699.99 and the flagship ultra can be had for $899.99 instead of $1,199.99.

There are also bundles with Tab S9 accessories in some regions, for example, in the UK you can claim a free Book Cover Keyboard worth £199.99, along with 12 months of Disney+ when preordering any of the Tab S9 lineup.

Which Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 model should you get?

If you'd like a detailed breakdown of how these tablets compare, we have a dedicated feature right here. However, we've also summarised the differences below to help you decide.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Storage 128GB / 256GB + microSD CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Memory 8GB / 12GB RAM Operating System Android 13, Samsung One UI 5 Tab Battery 8400mAh Camera (Rear, Front) 13MP main AF, 12MP ultra-wide rear / 12MP front Display (Size, Resolution) 11-inch AMOLED, 120Hz Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E / 5G Colors Beige / Graphite IP RATING IP68 Weight 498g

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Storage 256GB / 512GB + microSD CPU Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Memory 12GB Operating System Android 13 Battery 10090 mAh Camera (Rear, Front) 13MP AF + 8MP UW, 12MP UW Display (Size, Resolution) 12.4 inch 120Hz dynamic AMOLED Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E / 5G Colors Beige / Graphite IP RATING IP68 Weight 581g

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Storage 156GB / 512GB / 1TB + microSD CPU Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Memory 12GB / 16GB Operating System Android 13 Battery 11200 mAh Camera (Rear, Front) 13MP AF + 8MP UW, 12MP + 12MP UW Display (Size, Resolution) 14.6-inch 120Hz dynamic AMOLED Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E / 5G Colors Beige / Graphite IP RATING IP68 Weight 732g

No matter which of the Tab S9 models you opt for, you'll be getting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, so performance will be among the best that you can get from an Android tablet. The largest differentiator is the size of the tablets, so if you want something compact and portable, the S9 is the way to go, but if you want a massive display for watching content at home, then you'll probably want to go for the Ultra. If you can't decide, the S9+ provides a nice middle ground between the two.

Otherwise, it's the RAM and storage options that differ, as well as the number of cameras. Most people don't use tablets for serious photography, so we can't imagine it being the decision maker, but the Ultra does feature dual selfie cameras that allow you to make video calls in both portrait and landscape orientations. If you use your tablet to make a lot of Zoom calls, then you might be best served by the Ultra.

Whichever tablet you decide on, you can rest assured that you're getting one of the top-performing Android tablets available, along with a stellar display and impressive speakers. And with some great pre-order discounts on the table, it's hard to go wrong.