After months of anticipation, Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy Z Fold 5. This is the next big foldable phone with a massive internal and fully functional external display. If you need to own the best smartphone with all the fancy bells and whistles, you will want to pre-order the Z Fold 5 because you can get some significant savings by locking in the device early.

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

If you want to purchase a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung.com is the best place to grab one. The company has a few excellent deals, including up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in value for specific phones. That's a lot of extra money and could cover more than half the purchase price of the expensive Z Fold 5.

Of course, not every phone is eligible for the giant trade-in credit. You'll need a reasonably current model, such as a Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy S23 Ultra, or Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, it's not limited to just Samsung phones because the company offers $1,000 on iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and Google Pixel Fold. Other phones are worth $800 or $900, too, so there's lots of good trade credit to be had. If your phone has a cracked screen, Samsung only takes $200 off the value, so even broken phones are worth good money.

Samsung is also offering some fantastic deals on storage upgrades with a pre-order. First, you can get the 512GB model at the price of a 256GB version. And if you need lots of space, you can take $150 off the cost of the 1TB model.

Finally, students get 15% off the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the most extensive education discount Samsung has ever offered.

Why should you get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5?

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the kind of phone you show off to your friends and watch their jaws hit the floor. The massive 7.6-inch internal screen is almost like having a small tablet in your pocket at all times. And that doesn't take away from the full functionality the 6.2-inch external display offers. Add the great 50MP primary camera and its supporting cast, and it's easy to see why this is such a beloved phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Brand Samsung SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.2-inch AMOLED, 2316 x 904, 120Hz (cover) / 7.6-inch AMOLED, 2176 x 1812, 120Hz (main) RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Battery 4400mAh / 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging Operating System Android 13, One UI Front camera 10MP f/2.2 (cover), 4MP f/1.8 UPC (under-display) Rear cameras 50MP f/1.8 main, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 10MP f/2.4 telephoto Dimensions 154.94 x 67.06 x 13.46mm (folded) / 154.94 x 129.79 x 6.10mm (unfolded), 253g Weight 252.88g IP Rating IPX8 RAM and Storage 12GB, 256/512/1TB Stylus type S Pen

Our review deemed it the top choice for foldable phones, meaning it beats the Google Pixel Fold and others on the market. That's partly thanks to the incredibly powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which offers great multitasking, a function critical for the giant screen.

If you've been on the fence about getting a foldable smartphone, now is the time to take the plunge, as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 finally flattens the bugs and irons out the issues.