Since the release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, we've wondered what Samsung would have up its sleeve for the next iteration of its pint-sized, pocket-friendly folding smartphone.

The wait is over, and the Galaxy Z Flip is now available for pre-order. You can choose from any available attractive colours, and it'll be in your hands before you know it. Of course, you need to know where to go to lock in the phone, and that's exactly what we'll show you today.

How to Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

If you want to take home a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung.com is the best place to grab one. A few specials are offered from Samsung, including up to $900 enhanced trade-in value for certain phones.

Samsung / Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available for pre-order right now, and you can get lots of extra trade-in credit from Samsung, plus a free storage upgrade. $999 at Samsung

Some phones eligible for the maximum trade-in value include the iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro Max, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung is also offering large sums for a Galaxy S23+, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and iPhone 14 Pro, though they're not quite the full amount. For most phones, Samsung only takes $200 off the trade-in value if the screen is cracked, meaning you can get a good chunk of change for even a broken phone.

Another deal available directly through Samsung comes in the form of a memory upgrade. When you pre-order, you will get a 512GB phone for the price of a 256GB model. If you're sure you want to snag yourself a Galaxy Z Flip 5, there's no reason not to pre-order, as the extra storage is excellent and won't cost you anything extra on top of the base price.

What makes the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 worth pre-ordering?

Samsung made some smart upgrades to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is one of the main reasons we liked it so much during our hands-on time with the phone. The larger external display is a real game-changer compared to previous generations, making using the phone without opening it possible. Instead of having a screen to see notifications, the 3.4-inch external display can handle most phone tasks. Compared to the Z Flip 4's 1.9 inches, it's easy to see how this upgrade would benefit you.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Brand Samsung SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.7-inch AMOLED, 2640 x 1080, 120Hz (inner); 3.4-inch AMOLED, 748 x 720 (outer) RAM 8GB RAM Storage 256GB, 512GB Battery 3700mAh / 25W wired charging, 15W wireless Camera (Rear, Front) 12MP f/1.8 main, 12MP ultra-wide rear, 10MP f/2.2 front Front camera 10MP Rear cameras 12MP, 12MP Dimensions 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (unfolded), 85.1 x 71.9 x 15.1mm (folded), 187g Weight 187.1g Charging 25W wired + wireless IP Rating IPX8 RAM and Storage 8GB RAM / 256GB, 512GB storage

Additionally, Samsung packed the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 8GB of RAM under the hood. This should give the phone enough power to hand with high-end flagships. It's available in 256 or 512GB storage options, but as mentioned, you get a free upgrade to the more significant option if you pre-order the device.

The cameras are solid, too. There are two 12MP sensors with almost the same specs as last year's model. That's not really bad, though, because last year's took great photos, and the new one also does.

Despite these extensive updates, Samsung kept the same price as last year's model. You can bring home the Galaxy Z Flip 5 at $999. If you have a newer phone to trade, you can almost get the new one for free, which is a great deal.