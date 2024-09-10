Key Takeaways Apple's new iPhone 16 series is available for pre-order beginning on September 13.

The best way to secure a model for yourself is to pre-order directly off of the company's website.

The new iPhones are expected to begin shipping to customers on September 20.

If you're looking to pick yourself up one of Apple's newly-announced iPhone 16 smartphones at launch, you might find it difficult to secure a unit. Historically, new flagship iPhones sell out rapidly upon being introduced into the market.

The most reliable method of guaranteeing yourself an iPhone 16 series device early on is by taking advantage of Apple's own pre-order system. The process is simple enough, and it's worth considering if you're currently shopping for a new phone.

The entire iPhone 16 lineup is available for pre-order beginning on September 13 at 5am PT/8am ET, and units are expected to ship out a week later on September 20.

How to pre-order the iPhone 16

You can choose to pay in full or to finance over time

Head over to Apple's official storefront. Navigate to iPhone > iPhone 16 using the navigation bar at the top of the website page. Tap or click on the blue View pricing button. Configure your model of choice, including finish (color), storage capacity, and cellular carrier connectivity. Select whether you'd like to purchase AppleCare+ coverage for your new handset. Under Payment options, select whether you'll be purchasing the phone outright, or financing it over split payments. Tap or click on the blue Get ready for pre-order button near the bottom of the page, and your iPhone of choice will be added to your online cart.

From here, you'll be asked to choose your preferred payment method and to review the details of your order. If you have an Apple ID, you can sign in to your account for faster checkout.

Apple recommends choosing your iPhone 16 configuration in advance, followed by speeding through checkout when the pre-order system opens up at 5am PT/8am ET on September 13.

It should be noted that the website states you can get your bag ready in advance, only until 9pm PT/11:59pm ET on September 12. After this window of opportunity closes, you won't be able to add a new pre-order to the checkout screen.

This pre-ordering process looks the same regardless of whether you're springing for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, or iPhone 16 Pro Max. The only differences at play come down to pricing, as well as the colors and storage choices on offer.

Of course, you can also pre-order the new iPhone from various third-party sources, be it from online storefronts or brick-and-mortar locations. Best Buy, Amazon, and others generally offer pre-order programs of their own, but your mileage in terms of dates and times may vary.

The iPhone 16 series isn't the only new hardware from Apple

The tech giant recently introduced the AirPods 4th gen and the Apple Watch Series 10

Alongside the launch of the iPhone 16 series of smartphones, Apple has also refreshed its AirPods and Apple Watch product lines. The new AirPods 4th gen come in both Active Noise Canceling (ANC) and non-ANC versions, and cost $130 and $180, respectively. As for the new Watch Series 10, which features a thinner design and brighter screen than the previous generation, it can be had for $400.

Apple AirPods (4th Generation) The 4th gen AirPods might not feature support for Active Noise Cancelation, but they still pack a punch. The new H2 chip and improved acoustic architecture improve sound quality compared to the previous generation, and the USB-C charging case is highly convenient. $130 at Apple

Apple AirPods (4th Generation with ANC) Improving on the 4th gen AirPods, the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancelation support features like Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness. Its case has also been upgraded, with wireless charging and a built-in speaker for Find My functions. $180 at Apple

Apple Watch Series 10 The Series 10 is Apple's thinnest Apple Watch yet. It also features the company's largest smartwatch screen to date, allowing the device to display more text and a bigger keyboard for typing. Battery life still comes in at the 18-hour mark, though the device can charge faster than its predecessors. $400 at Apple

Unlike the iPhone models, the new AirPods 4 and Apple Watch Series 10 are available now for pre-order, which means you don't need to wait until September 13. They're scheduled to ship on September 20, which coincides with the official release of the iPhone 16 series.