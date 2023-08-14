Chances are, Netflix already dominates your TV time with all the streaming content on the service. Now, the company wants to bring games to your TV, too. Netflix announced a limited beta test for games on TV and through a web browser for select members in Canada and UK. With it, you can stream certain games on the big screen, which goes along with Netflix's mobile game initiative that started in 2021.

How to play Netflix games on a TV

First, you must be in the UK or Canada while TV games are in beta. You must also be a member selected for the beta (we tried, but it wasn't available for us on a Chromecast with Google TV). If you're in a supported country with the correct TV or streaming box, follow the steps below to see if Netflix games are on your TV.

Access the games section within Netflix on a supported streaming device or TV (if you don't see the games section, the beta isn't accessible to you). Choose the game you'd like to play. Scan the QR code shown on the screen to connect to the Netflix Game Controller app. Play the game using the on-screen controls.

It's really that simple to play Netflix games on your TV. Unfortunately, along with this being in a limited beta, only two games are available: Oxenfree and Molehew’s Mining Adventure.

Which devices can play Netflix games on TV?

If you want to try these games out, in addition to being in the correct country, you also must have one of the following devices:

Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players

Chromecast with Google TV

LG TVs

Nvidia Shield TV

Roku devices and TVs

Samsung Smart TVs

Walmart ONN​​​​​​​

How to play Netflix games on Mac or PC

Playing games on a Mac or PC is even easier. However, Netflix says the feature will roll out "in the next few weeks," so you'll have to wait a bit. Once it does roll out, you'll need to go to Netflix.com from a "supported browser" (Netflix didn't specify which browsers it would support) and find the Games section. We have to assume that the major browsers like Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and others will work, but we'll have to wait and see.