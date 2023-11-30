Key Takeaways Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is a collection of three games with remastered graphics available on Netflix Games for $60.

The cost of your Netflix subscription keeps going up, and it's not as if you're watching way more of it than previously. One way the company is hoping to keep your attention is by offering Netflix Games, and its portfolio about to get a big boost with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. Interested? Here's what you need to know, including how to access it and play it.

What is Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition?

The game, which we'll be shorthanding as the Definitive Edition trilogy, was published for the major consoles and Windows in 2021. It consists of three vignettes, each from the worlds of GTA III's Liberty City, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas. All of them focus on an alternate protagonist from the main game and feature remastered graphics that should remain true to each game's aesthetic. Its MSRP is $60. If you've played any GTA entry, you can expect a lot of the same free-wheeling, gunslinging, mission-driven action.

What is Netflix Games?

Netflix Games has mobile games for Android and iOS that you can play for free without any advertising or in-app purchases to get in the way of the experience - so long as you have a Netflix account with an active subscription (yes, even with the Standard with ads plan) signed in on the device you're using.

Accessing games

To access Netflix Games, download the Netflix app on your Android or iOS device, as the gaming service is not available through web browsers or TV apps. Once in the app, you will find a dedicated games section for browsing the available games. To play a game, select it, and you'll be directed to the relevant app store (Google Play Store for Android, App Store for iOS) to download the game. After downloading, the game will be linked to your Netflix account, allowing you to play without additional fees or ads.

Number of games

As of this writing, the catalog stands at 82 games. You can always get an up-to-date tally from Netflix's support pages. The streaming company licenses some games from publishers like 11 Bit Studios' Moonlighter or Nerial's Reigns series, but commissions others based on the original video series it produces such as Narcos: Cartel Wars Unlimited and Netflix Stories: Love is Blind. In the case of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, it's a case of the former.

Netflix

When will GTA be available on Netflix Games?

The new trilogy (which was published in 2021 for the traditional consoles and Windows) will be exclusively available from Netflix Games starting December 14. If you're reading this prior to that date, you'll be able to pre-register for access.

How to find the GTA Definitive Edition trilogy via Netflix Games

The Netflix app has a Games tab that showcases all the games you can play through the service, but in reality, you'll need to download the actual games from the App Store or Play Store proper, so you may be better off going directly to those stores and searching for Grand Theft Auto. If you need differentiation between the regular version of a game and a Netflix Games version, make sure that the app's thumbnail includes the Netflix 'N' glyph and that the publisher is Netflix, Inc.

You'll find the trilogy separated into distinct components. On the App Store, they're titled as:

The Play Store app listings have yet to be published as of this writing.

What do I need to play GTA with Netflix Games?

The mobile launch of the GTA Definitive Edition trilogy is exclusive to Netflix Games. Once you've installed and entered into any Netflix Games-compatible title, you'll be prompted to install the Netflix app and sign into your account if you haven't already. You'll then be asked which profile you'd like to use. After that, you'll enter into the game and can play it via Netflix Games.