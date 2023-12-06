Key Takeaways DOS_deck is a browser-based retro gaming platform that offers free-to-play classic DOS games, emphasising legality and a user-friendly UI.

It features gamepad support and the ability to save game progress, but clearing the browser's cache will delete the saved data.

While there are other in-browser DOS gaming platforms, DOS_deck stands out for its professional, intuitive, and accessible UI design inspired by SteamOS.

Much like vinyl records have made a nostalgia-driven comeback of late, so has retro gaming. Revamped retro game consoles, for example, are recent fixtures in the gaming market. DOS_deck, a new and free browser-based retro gaming platform, is in good company.

The idea is simple: Take old DOS games and make them free to play in your browser on any device. In fact, it's an idea that's been done before. But where the DOS_deck arguably differs is in its explicit focus on keeping things legal and on making its website as user-friendly as possible. Crucially, because it's browser-based, you can use DOS_deck on pretty much any device that can use an internet browser, such as your PC or even the Steam Deck.

Below, we've given you simple instructions on how to get set up playing retro games with the DOS_deck, and we've given our evaluation of this new retro gaming platform.

What is DOS_deck?

DOS_deck is a website that lets you play a selection of classic DOS games - games released for installation on the circa 1980s MS-DOS operating system. It gives you an easy way to get your retro gaming fix. Upon visiting the DOS_deck website, you're greeted with a library of DOS games to launch. There's no need to sign up to anything or manually install any games - they're ready to be launched immediately. Despite being browser-based, DOS_deck features gamepad support and the ability to save your game progress.

It saves your games by creating save files in your browser's data stores. This, however, means that clearing your browser's cache will delete all your game save data.

DOS_deck relies upon already-existing tech to get its games up and running in-browser.

Emulation software called DOSBox allows DOS games to run on new operating systems and hardware, and the JS-DOS API allows DOSBox (or aspects of it) to run in-browser rather than requiring installation on your PC. DOS_deck relies on both of these. Using such technology for in-browser retro DOS gaming isn't entirely new - sites such as DOS Zone and RetroGames already exist, for example, but DOS_deck is perhaps uniquely interesting for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, its UI design takes after SteamOS (thus the "DOS_deck" name), making it snappy and intuitive to use. Secondly, its creators place a lot of emphasis on these games being legal to play. They say, "DOS_deck only offers legally distributable games," claiming every game in its library is either shareware, freeware, liberated, or a demo.

While it's not the first or only in-browser DOS gaming platform, it could very well be the most user-friendly one

Supported browsers and devices

You can try to run DOS_deck from any browser, but creator Martin Kool says the platform "runs seamlessly on Steam Deck, Mac, and Windows using Chrome, Edge or Safari".

Available games

The DOS_deck website shows you the available list of games. It includes titles like Doom, Wolfenstein 3D, Warcraft: Orcs and Humans, Command and Conquer.

How to use DOS_deck for retro gaming on PC

Playing retro games on PC with DOS_deck is simple:

Launch Chrome, Edge, or Safari web browser. Visit the DOS_deck website at dosdeck.com. Click on the game you want to play. Hit the Play or Play demo button to launch the game. To change game settings or save your game, hit Esc and use the in-game menu.

The game should automatically pick up most PC gaming controllers, providing they're connected properly.

To see keyboard controls from the game launch screen, press the Keyboard icon, and to see gamepad controls, press Ctrl when on the keyboard controls screen.

DOS_deck menu

You can open the DOS_deck menu by hitting the tilde ("~") key, which is usually found just below the Esc key. When on the library interface, opening this menu shows controls on the right, and on the left, it allows you to go Full screen, Help DOS_deck, or Request a game. When in-game, opening the menu will enable you to do all this, plus Exit the game, open the Virtual keyboard, and view the game Controls.

How to use DOS_deck for retro gaming on Steam Deck

Given the SteamOS inspiration for DOS_deck's UI, many Steam Deck gamers might want to get DOS_deck up and running on their handheld video game console.

Of course, gamers using a Windows-based handheld gaming PC like the Asus ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go can follow the above steps, treating their device like a regular PC with a controller plugged in.

With the Steam Deck, though, you must do things a little differently because, according to Kool, DOS_Deck "needs a few steps to activate the [Steam Deck] controller properly." While Kool explains how to set up DOS_deck on a Steam Deck using Chrome or Edge, we agree with TomsHardware that using Chromium makes more sense.

Here's how to get DOS_deck working on the Steam Deck with Chromium:

Press the Steam button and select Power -> Switch to Desktop. From the Start Menu, open the Discover App Store. Search for and install Chromium web browser. In Steam, go to Games -> Add a Non-Steam Game to My Library. Add Chromium as a non-Steam Game. Enter the following command into Konsole: flatpak override --user --filesystem=/run/udev:ro org.chromium.Chromium. Right-click Chromium in your Steam library and select Properties. Rename the Chromium shortcut to DOS_deck or whatever you prefer. At the end of Chromium's launch options, add a space and paste the following command: --window-size=1200,800 --kiosk "https://dosdeck.com". Change the shortcut's Controller Settings in Gaming Mode to use the Gamepad with Mouse Trackpad template.

You should now be able to launch DOS_deck and play retro DOS titles on your Steam Deck by launching the new Chromium shortcut in your Steam library.

Should you try DOS_deck?

I found my time gaming on DOS_deck thoroughly enjoyable. It was the quickest, easiest nostalgia hit I've had in some time - hello, unlocked Command and Conquer memories! - and this speaks volumes to the platform's UI.

The good

Make no mistake, apart from its apparent focus on legality, the DOS_deck's main selling point is its intuitive and accessible UI. There are other DOS gaming websites, but for plug-and-play convenience and a polished feel - even offering satisfying mouse-click audio feedback - DOS_deck takes the win.

You can favourite a game from its launch screen by pressing Settings cog -> Add to favorites

Using a controller on DOS_deck is also easier than I expected - and good modern controller support for DOS games is no small thing. I didn't have to do any setup at all. I simply plugged in and turned on my 8BitDo Pro 2 controller (a fitting controller for retro gaming), and DOS_deck picked it up as soon as I hit a button.

After the seamless plug-and-play controller setup, controller gameplay was flawless, too. I was pleasantly surprised by how easy it felt to move around using two analogue sticks in DOOM. Using my keyboard and mouse also felt great. With a mouse and keyboard, Command and Conquer felt almost as snappy as a modern RTS title.

Almost, but not quite.

The bad

You see, occasionally, I was reminded that the games on DOS_deck are browser ports of already-emulated games. Performance isn't perfect. But it's more than good enough, in my opinion. There was occasional input delay and occasional stutters, but these were pretty inoffensive and infrequent. We also can't forget that DOS games are old, and even the best hosting platform in the world can't change this. They can be clunky, repetitive, and, honestly, sometimes boring compared to modern games.

Verdict

Given that the main reason people will use DOS_deck will probably be for a gaming nostalgia hit, I don't think DOS_deck will disappoint. It delivers user-friendly nostalgia in spades, and with the promise of further games being added to its library, there's reason to keep coming back.

It's just a shame that it's not simpler to get DOS_deck set up on a Steam Deck. We'll keep our fingers crossed that this changes down the road.