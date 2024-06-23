Key Takeaways Metroid Prime is slated to return after nearly a decade.

Playing through the series chronologically is great for better understanding the story leading up to Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

The Metroid Prime lineup is a first-person off-shoot of the original Metroidvania style pioneered by the first game.

Hot off the heels of June’s recent Nintendo Direct, we had somewhat of a surprise announcement at the end with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (slated to release next year), coupled with a trailer that showcases Samus touching down on an alien planet and blasting away.

Both Nintendo and Metroid fans are likely aware of the long development cycle that’s plagued the game since being announced at E3 in 2017 (RIP E3), but with a release window on the horizon, now’s a good time to get ready for the next Metroid adventure by revisiting the past titles, and we’re here to help you do that in chronological order (with regards to the story).

1 Metroid NES / Metroid Zero Mission (Metroid I)

The one that started it all.

Metroid Platform(s) Nintendo Entertainment System Released August 6, 1986 Developer(s) Nintendo

This is the one that started it all, dropping in 1986 on the Famicom and NES, and pioneering the Metroidvania genre as we know it. While the NES version has that old-school charm, we recommend going with Zero Mission as it's a lot smoother and a pretty faithful remake of the original. Thankfully with the new NES (and GBA) emulator on the Switch, Nintendo Online subscribers can play both games with their subscription.

2 Metroid Prime / Metroid Prime Remastered

A first-person off-shoot with plenty of style.

Metroid Prime Platform(s) GameCube , Wii Released November 17, 2002 Developer(s) Retro Studios , Nintendo

The first Metroid Prime marks a 3D, first-person departure from the OG games, and the story takes place between the events of Metroid I and Metroid II, so if you want to experience the story chronologically, we recommend playing through the Prime spin-offs (even the pin-ball one if you’re really a completionist) before tackling Metroid II. The best way to play at the time of writing is to grab the remastered version through the eShop (or a trusted retailer).

3 Metroid Prime: Hunters

Doubling down on that FPS action.

Metroid Prime Hunters Platform(s) Nintendo DS , Wii U Released March 20, 2006 Developer(s) Nintendo ST $20 at Amazon See at Nintendo

Metroid Prime: Hunters doubles down on the FPS action, and continues the Prime story with Samus fighting the Gorea and uncovering the secrets of the Alimbic society. Events in this game take place between the first Metroid Prime and Metroid Prime 2: Echoes. This entry originally launched on the DS, and unfortunately is still only available through emulation or the physical DS copy.

4 Metroid Prime 2: Echoes

A worthy sequel and fan-favorite.

Metroid Prime 2: Echoes Platform(s) GameCube , Wii , Wii U Released November 15, 2004 Developer(s) Retro Studios

Here we are with the follow-up to the legendary Metroid Prime, expanding on the story in pretty significant ways, introducing us to the legendary Dark Samus, and delivering some of the best gameplay in the series (this is definitely a fan-favorite). Metroid Prime 2: Echoes originally dropped for the GameCube and the Wii, and is currently only accessible through hard copies or emulation.

5 Metroid Prime 3: Corruption

Another fan-favorite that builds on the events of Metroid Prime 2.

The story here picks up six months after the events of Prime 2, with Samus (and Dark Samus) returning to fight some Space Pirates. This is still one of the best Wii games of all time, and like most of the other Metroid Prime games, it remains a fan favorite to this day. Again, this is another Wii entry that’s only accessible via hard copy or emulation, but there are rumors that a remaster is in store for both Prime 2 and 3.

6 Metroid Prime: Federation Force

The most recent Metroid Prime entry with mixed feelings.

This marks the final entry into the Prime series, and unfortunately, didn’t quite live up to the amazing story-telling and gameplay the lineup was known for up to this point. For one, you don’t play as Samus (a big no-no), and the focus on the Galactic Federation's Federation Force just wasn’t that interesting. At the moment, the game is only accessible via emulation or a physical 3DS copy.

7 Metroid II: Return of Samus / Metroid: Samus Returns (Metroid II)

The legendary sequel to the OG.

Metroid 2: Return of Samus Platform(s) Nintendo 3DS , Nintendo Switch Lite , Game Boy Advance Released November 13, 1991 Developer(s) Nintendo R&D1 , Intelligent Systems $37 at Amazon See at Walmart See at Nintendo

After tackling the Prime lineup, you can dive back into the mainline titles starting with Metroid II. Again, we recommend going with a remake anytime you can, especially in this case as the 3DS version of this game is just incredible. However, the OG still has that nostalgic charm and tight controls and is available through the NES emulator on the eShop, unlike the 3DS version.

8 Super Metroid (Metroid III)

A true SNES classic that's long overdue for a remake.

Super Metroid Platform(s) SNES Released April 18, 1994 Developer(s) Nintendo

Super Metroid (or Metroid III) is up next, and unfortunately has not received a remake just yet, so you’ll either need to head on over to the eShop and download the SNES emulator or get your hands on an SNES. The story expands on Samus’ struggle with the Space Pirates, and the gameplay places a big emphasis on exploration.

9 Metroid: Other M

This off-shoot has a strong focus on Samus as a character.

Metroid: Other M $30 $34 Save $4 Platform(s) Wii Released August 31, 2010 Developer(s) Team Ninja , Nintendo See at Walmart $30 at Amazon

Other M is somewhat of a unique entry in the series, with the story taking place between Super Metroid (Metroid III) and Metroid Fusion (Metroid IV) depicting Samus investigating a run-down space station. Fan feelings are mixed when it comes to Other M (much like Metroid Prime: Federation Force, but not nearly as extreme), yet it’s still a worthy entry. This is another Wii exclusive that’s yet to make it to the eShop, so you’ll need a Wii handy if you want to play this one.

10 Metroid Fusion (Metroid IV)

Yet another side-scrolling classic.

Metroid Fusion Platform(s) Nintendo Switch , Game Boy , Wii U , Nintendo 3DS Released November 17, 2002 Developer(s) Nintendo R&D1 $45 at Amazon

The fourth installment into the mainline series dropped in 2002 (the same year as Metroid Prime), with the story picking up after the events of Super Metroid. You play as Samus as she tries to tackle the X parasites in this side-scrolling adventure. Thankfully, you can play this one on the GBA emulator through Nintendo eShop if you have a subscription.

11 Metroid Dread (Metroid V)

The most recent Metroid game (and a true masterpiece).

Metroid Dread certainly had big shoes to fill, releasing nearly 20 years after Metroid Fusion (or Metroid IV), and it’s safe to say that it’s one of the best Metroid games (and Switch games) of all time. The story takes place after the events of Metroid Fusion on planet ZDR and expands on that timeless Metroidvania gameplay.

12 Release Order

1. Metroid NES

2. Metroid II: Return of Samus

3. Super Metroid

4. Metroid Prime

5 .Metroid Fusion

6. Metroid Zero Mission

7. Metroid Prime 2: Echoes

8. Metroid Prime: Hunters

9. Metroid Prime 3: Corruption

10. Metroid: Other M

11. Metroid Prime: Federation Force

12. Metroid: Samus Returns

13. Metroid Dread