Key Takeaways AirPods pairing with iOS devices is generally seamless due to Apple's proprietary chips.

To pair AirPods with an iPhone or iPad, ensure Bluetooth is on and your AirPods are inside the open case.

Pairing AirPods with a Mac requires turning on Bluetooth and putting AirPods into pairing mode.

If yo have a new pair of AirPods 4 or AirPods Max on the way, you’re likely going to want to use them right when you open the box. But in order to use them, you have to connect them to the device you’re using, be it an iPhone, an iPad, a MacBook Air, and so on. Luckily, Apple has made a lot of this pairing really easily with the help of their proprietary chips in AirPods. Pairing should ideally be a total breeze, but it's always good to know what to expect.

So whether you want to make sure you’re doing it right, or if you've run into an issue and want to troubleshoot, here are all the steps to connecting a pair of AirPods of any generation and model to your iPhone, iPad, or Mac computer.

How to your pair AirPods to an iPhone or iPad

Thankfully, the chips in AirPods, iOS, and iPadOS devices makes this simple

The easiest way to pair your AirPods with an iPhone or iPad simply requires opening your AirPods case. Apple's ecosystem makes this seamless integration possible using their proprietary chips. To pair your AirPods,

Make sure Bluetooth is turned on. You can do this in the control center on the device, or by going to Settings > Bluetooth, and toggling Bluetooth on. Make sure your iPhone or iPad is still unlocked, and open the AirPods case with the AirPods inside the case next to the device. If you're pairing AirPods Max, take the headphones out of the smart case and hold them next to the device. A card will appear on the screen prompting you to connect your AirPods. Follow the instructions prompted, and you'll be connected.

If you're having issues connecting, you can try turning Bluetooth off and on again, or closing then opening your AirPods case.

If you don't see the prompt, you can manually pair your AirPods by doing the following:

Go to Settings > Bluetooth If you’re pairing AirPods 1, 2, 3, or any generation of the AirPods Pro, hold the setup button the back of the case until the light flashes white. If you're pairing AirPods 4, double tap the front of the case until the light flashes white. And if you're pairing AirPods Max, hold the noise control button until the light flashes white. Look for AirPods in the Bluetooth devices menu, and select.

How to pair AirPods to a Mac

You'll be enjoying your favorite tunes in no time

Pairing AirPods with a macOS device is like pairing earbuds with any computer. To pair your AirPods,

Make sure Bluetooth is on, which you can do by going to System Settings > Bluetooth, and turning Bluetooth on. If you're pairing AirPods 1, 2, 3 or any generation of AirPods Pro, open the case with the AirPods still inside, and while holding the case next to the computer, hold the setup button on the back of the case until the light flashes white. If you're pairing AirPods 4, hold the open case next to your computer and double tap the front of the case, making the status light flash white. Or if you're pairing AirPods Max, hold the noise control button until the light flashes white. Look at the list of devices in the Bluetooth menu on the computer, choose your AirPods, and connect.

FAQ

Q: Why won't my AirPods connect to my iPhone?

If you're having problems connecting, the first thing to check is that Bluetooth is turned on. If it is, then make sure you’re holding the AirPods case close enough to the device, with the case open and the AirPods inside the case. You can hold the setup button for five seconds until the light flashes white to put it into pairing mode manually.

Q: Can I use Apple's Spatial Audio on iPad and macOS?

Yes, you can use spatial audio on your AirPods while connected to an iPhone, iPad, or Mac device as long as the audio you’re listening to is available in Dolby Atmos.

Q: Can I use AirPods Max with a wired connection?

You can use the Lightning port on the AirPods Max to connect a Lightning to 3.5mm audio cable to any device with a headphone jack to use the AirPods Max wired rather than with a wireless Bluetooth connection.