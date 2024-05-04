Key Takeaways You can easily connect Joy-Cons to PC via Bluetooth.

Steam supports Joy-Cons, too. Just dive into Steam settings.

Use BetterJoy app for non-Steam games.

If you own a Nintendo Switch as well as a gaming PC or gaming laptop, you might want to use your Switch Joy-Cons for gaming on your computer. Because the Joy-Cons use Bluetooth, connecting the Joy-Cons to your PC or laptop is easy enough, providing your system has Bluetooth connectivity.

The difficulty, however, occurs after the Joy-Cons are connected, because PC games might not register them as a single, unified controller, instead registering them as two separate input devices. If you want to know how to get your PC to register your Joy-Cons correctly, so you can use them with your gaming PC both as a single controller and as two separate ones, read on.

How to connect your Joy-Cons to PC via Bluetooth

Method 1: via the toolbar notification center panel

Close

The quickest way to connect your Switch Joy-Cons to your gaming PC is to select them for Bluetooth pairing via the Windows toolbar notification center panel.

Open the notification center panel by selecting the Wi-Fi or audio button on the Windows toolbar. Enable Bluetooth by clicking the Bluetooth icon. Click the > arrow next to the Bluetooth icon. Hold down the pairing button on your left Joy-Con until the LED flashes up and down the side of the Joy-Con. Select Joy-Con (L) to pair the left Joy-Con with your PC. Hold down the pairing button on your right Joy-Con until its LED flashes. Select Joy-Con (R) to pair the right Joy-Con with your PC.

Related Experiencing Nintendo Switch Joy-Con drift? How to fix it yourself There's been a lot of talk about Nintendo Switch Joy-Con drift, but what is it? And, if you're experiencing it, what can you do about it?

If that works, the Bluetooth panel should say both Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R) are connected.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons must connect to your PC via Bluetooth. If your gaming PC or gaming laptop doesn't support Bluetooth, you can use a USB Bluetooth adapter like this TP-Link one to give your system Bluetooth connectivity.

Method 2: via Windows Settings

Close

If the first method doesn't work, you can connect your Joy-Cons via Windows Settings.

Go to Start > Settings. Go to Bluetooth & devices. Ensure Bluetooth is toggled to On. Click Add device. Select Bluetooth. Hold down the pairing button on your left Joy-Con until the LED flashes up and down the side of the Joy-Con. Select Joy-Con (L) to pair the left Joy-Con with your PC. Click Done. Click Add device and repeat the above for Joy-Con (R), the right Joy-Con.

Your left and right Switch Joy-Cons should now be connected to your gaming PC via Bluetooth.

How to use your Joy-Cons in Steam games

The easiest method

Steam has supported Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons for games on its platform since 2022. Originally, you had to opt into the Steam Beta Update to access Joy-Con support, but now it seems like Steam has rolled out this support to its main application channel, meaning you shouldn't need to opt into the Steam Beta to use your Joy-Cons in Steam games.

If Steam isn't picking up your Joy-Cons after they're connected to your Windows PC via Bluetooth, try opting into the Steam beta by going to Steam > Settings > Interface > Client Beta Participation and selecting Steam Beta Update.

You might need to change some settings to get your Joy-Cons working in Steam games. Even after Steam said it was picking up my Joy-Cons, I couldn't get them to work in some games until I adjusted things.

Go to Steam > Settings > Controller and ensure Enable Steam Input for Switch Pro controllers is enabled (yes, even though Joy-Cons are not Switch Pro controllers). That should be enough to get your Joy-Cons working in Steam games, but if you run into problems, you might want to try ticking Enable Steam input for generic controllers, too.

Related 14 free Steam games that won't cost you a thing to play Steam's library of games is vast, and it hosts a surprising number of completely free games. Here are some of the best out there right now.

To use your Joy-Cons as a single combined controller, enable Combine Joy-Con Pairs -- if you want to use them as two separate controllers for some local co-op, leave this disabled.

How to use your Joy-Cons outside of Steam

BetterJoy is better for Joy-Con gaming on non-Steam platforms