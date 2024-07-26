Key Takeaways To access all of your Garmin's useful insights, you'll need to pair your watch to your phone.

Pairing your Garmin watch and phone also allows notifications to come through on your wrist.

The process of pairing is easy and fast.

Garmin watches collect loads of data to help you progress your training and keep an eye on your health. While you can see quite a bit of that data on the watch itself, you'll need the watch to sync with a phone and the Garmin Connect app to fully take advantage of all the useful insights it provides. Plus, if you want notifications from your phone on your watch, you'll need the two paired together as well.

Whether you have a new Garmin or a new phone, pairing will help you take full advantage of all your Garmin has to offer. Luckily, pairing your Garmin watch to your phone is very straightforward. You'll be up and running in no time.

How to pair your Garmin to your phone

Follow these simple steps to get the most out of your Garmin