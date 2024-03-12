Key Takeaways You can pair Bluetooth headphones with a Garmin watch to listen to music without a phone.

Not all Garmin watches support Bluetooth headphones, so be sure to check compatibility.

Most Bluetooth headphones will work with Garmin watches.

One of the great features of many of Garmin's watches is the ability to listen to music or podcasts directly from the device, no phone needed.

To do so, you simply need to pair Bluetooth headphones with your Garmin watch, which is a straightforward process. With only a few steps and a compatible device, you'll be tuning out the outside world in no time.

Why should you pair Bluetooth headphones with your Garmin watch?

Leave your phone at home and play music through your watch.

It’s nice to occasionally leave the phone behind while out on a run or at the gym, but you may still want to listen to music. By loading music directly onto your watch and pairing headphones to it, you can keep jamming without staying tethered to your phone. It also means that you can control your music right from your wrist, instead of getting your phone out if you want to skip a song.

Steps to pair Bluetooth headphones with your Garmin watch

Pairing is fast, so you can get to your workout.

It's important to note that Garmin models have different ways of entering and selecting menus and scrolling. For many of Garmin's devices, you use the top right button to select something or tap the screen if it features a touchscreen, while the bottom and middle buttons on the left are used for scrolling. If you are unsure of how to move through menus on your watch, be sure to check your Garmin manual.

There are two ways to connect your headphones to your watch, but both follow similar steps.

Make sure your headphones are within 2m of the watch and in pairing mode. Enter the Menu on your Garmin watch. Scroll down and select Sensors & Accessories. Tap Add New. Select Headphones. The watch will search for your headphones. Once it finds them, tap Select to Add. The watch will enter a loading screen while it pairs and will alert you if the pairing has been successful or unsuccessful.

Alternatively, you can access the Headphones menu through the Music settings as well.

Make sure your headphones are within 2m of the watch and in pairing mode. Enter the Menu on your Garmin watch. Scroll down and select Music. Select Headphones. Tap Add New. The watch will search for your headphones. Once it finds them, tap Select to Add. The watch will enter a loading screen while it pairs and will alert you if the pairing has been successful or unsuccessful.

FAQ

Q: Do all Bluetooth headphones work with Garmin watches?

Most Bluetooth headphones will be compatible with Garmin watches. That said, while Garmin aims to provide compatibility across the most popular brands, some budget or off-brand Bluetooth headphones may not connect properly.

Q: Do all Garmin watches support Bluetooth headphone connectivity?

​​​​Unfortunately, not all of Garmin's watches are able to connect to Bluetooth headphones. If the watch offers music storage on the device, you'll be able to connect headphones. To confirm if your device is compatible with headphones, you can head to the Garmin Support Center and enter your watch model in the search bar.

Q: How do you solve pairing issues?

If you are having trouble pairing your headphones, ensure both the watch and headphones are charged, close together, and have the latest system software. Your headphones may also be paired to a different device, such as your phone, so you may need to unpair them from that first.