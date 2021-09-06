Peloton offers a number of different products, some of which play very nicely with the Apple Watch.

While the Peloton Bike+ plays the nicest thanks to the integrated Apple GymKit offering, the Peloton Digital app - that doesn't require Peloton equipment - has an Apple Watch companion app. This app enables you to use the heart rate monitor on your wrist for more accurate statistics when doing a workout through the app or one of the other Peloton products, such as the Bike, Tread, Tread+ or Row.

Here is how to connect and use the Apple Watch with Peloton products.

How to connect Apple Watch to Peloton Bike+

Peloton's Bike+ has Apple's GymKit on board. That means that when you go to start a new ride or workout, you can simply hold your GymKit-compatible Apple Watch (Series 2 and later) up to the top of the screen on the Bike+ to pair them.

Once connected, the Bike+ will automatically start a workout on your Apple Watch and use the heart rate monitor on the Watch to present your heart rate on the screen of the Bike+ in real time and help determine your Strive Score. The workout will automatically end on your Apple Watch when the ride ends and you can find the post-workout details in the Fitness app on your iPhone, as well as the Peloton Digital app.

There are some rides that aren't compatible with GymKit, like the Bike Bootcamps, but for most standard rides including Arms and Intervals, the GymKit integration enables you to use your Apple Watch as a heart rate monitor on Bike+. Follow the steps below to get it working:

Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone Tap on the My Watch tab at the bottom Scroll down to 'Workout' Toggle on 'Detect Gym Equipment' Pick a ride on the Peloton Bike+ Press 'Start' Hold your Apple Watch up to the top of the screen Tap 'Connect' on your Apple Watch Press 'Start' on the Bike+ to start your ride

If Apple Watch is connected properly, your heart rate will appear on the left of the screen when the ride has started. If you're having trouble connecting, or your Peloton Bike+ is not pairing with your Apple Watch properly, you may need to restart your Apple Watch (hold the Digital Crown and side button together until the Apple logo appears), or turn your Bike+ off and on and try again.

How to track heart rate using Apple Watch on Peloton Bike, Tread or Tread+

The original Peloton Bike, as well as the Peloton Tread and Tread+ do not have Apple GymKit on board and while it still isn't possible to use your Apple Watch as a heart rate monitor on these devices by connecting it through Bluetooth - unless you have a third party app - you can still use your Apple Watch as a heart rate monitor by using the Peloton Apple Watch companion app.

In order to use your Apple Watch as a heart rate monitor when doing a class on the Peloton Bike, Tread, Tread+ or Row, you'll need to follow these steps:

Download the Peloton app on both your mobile device and the Apple Watch Open the Peloton app on your mobile device Tap the More tab Select Apple Watch > Set Up > Connect to Health app > Grant permissions in Health app Head back to the Peloton app and hit Done When the Apple Watch app asks for notification permissions, tap Allow Find the class you want to do on your Peloton Bike, Tread, Tread+ or Row Open the Peloton app on your Apple Watch by pressing the Digital Crown and selecting it from the list or grid of apps Start the class on your Peloton Bike, Tread, Tread+ or Row Your heart rate will automatically appear on your screen and you'll be able to see it on your Apple Watch screen too

When the class ends on your Peloton device, it should also automatically end on the Peloton Apple Watch companion app. If you move quickly between classes though, for example a warm up class and then a HIIT or strength class, you may need to press end on your Apple Watch screen and confirm the disconnect for it to connect again and register your heart rate for the next class.

How to use your Apple Watch with the Peloton app

The Peloton Digital app has an Apple Watch companion app, as we mentioned. That means that when you start a workout on the Peloton Digital app, whether strength, cardio, yoga or one of the others from the range of options, your Apple Watch will automatically start a new workout and you'll see metrics, including heart rate appear on your wrist.

You'll need to make sure you have installed the Peloton companion app on your Apple Watch for it to work, but otherwise, it's a pretty seamless experience, working in a similar way to FIIT, where the workout type is automatically determined for you and starts and ends automatically too.

Any workout you do on the Peloton companion app will appear on your profile and with any Bike, Bike+, Tread or Tread+ workouts you do, if you have Peloton equipment. The Peloton Digital app doesn't require Peloton equipment though, working as a standalone app like FIIT and Apple Fitness+.

How to use your Apple Watch heart rate monitor with Peloton Bike, Tread and Row using Bluetooth

In order to use your Apple Watch as a heart rate monitor on your Peloton Bike, Tread and Row, and connect via Bluetooth without the Peloton app, you'll need a third party app as Peloton devices don't recognise the Apple Watch as a Bluetooth heart rate monitor. There are a number of third party apps available, though using the Peloton app on Apple Watch is a much easier and straight forward solution.

That said, if you would rather try this method, you'll first need to download one of the third party apps to your iPhone and Apple Watch. Some options include:

BlueHeart

ECHO Heart Rate from the Watch

HeartCast

It's worth mentioning that some of these apps have a time limit before you have to pay, while others make you watch adverts before you can start casting your heart rate. Once you've downloaded one of these apps - or an alternative - to your iPhone and Apple Watch though, follow the steps below to pair your Apple Watch with your Peloton Bike, Tread, Tread+ or Row.

Open the third party app Follow the instructions for the app you've chosen to get it set up Make sure Bluetooth is enabled Select a workout on your Peloton Tap on 'Heart Rate Monitor' tab under the start button You should see the app you've chosen under Available Devices Tap 'Connect'

Some of the third party apps tell you to press cancel rather than pair when the pairing pop up appears on your Peloton screen. Do what the respective app tells you to get it working.

Once you've connected everything, you should see your heart rate on the left of the screen taken from your Apple Watch. It's not as flawless as using GymKit on the Bike+, or using the Peloton Apple Watch companion app, but it is a workaround for those that have Peloton products other than the Bike+ and want to use their Apple Watch as the heart rate monitor without the Peloton app.