Peloton's Bike, Bike+, Tread and Tread+ all have speakers on board so you can listen to the great music and enthusiastic instructors without any headphones at all.

The equipment options from the American company also all have a built-in 3.5mm headphone jack, allowing you to plug in any wired headphones you might have, so long as they have a 3.5mm connection, or you have an adapter if your headphones are Lightning or USB-C.

What about connecting Bluetooth headphones to your Peloton Bike or Tread though? And more specifically, what about pairing Apple's AirPods to your Peloton?

If you want to listen to your Peloton workouts through Bluetooth or wireless headphones instead of the built-in speakers, follow the steps below to get connected.

How do I pair Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro or Beats PowerBeats Pro to Peloton Bike or Tread?

If you have a pair of Apple headphones, whether the standard AirPods - first, second or third generation, AirPods Pro - first or second generaation, AirPods Max or some wireless Beats, like the PowerBeats Pro, here's how to connect them to Peloton.

It's worth remembering that only the AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro (1st and 2nd generation) and the Beats PowerBeats Pro are sweat resistant from the aforementioned and if you're not sweating on the Peloton, you aren't working hard enough. Using non-sweat resistant headphones might ruin them in the long term so be mindful of that if you're planning to pair the first or second generation of the standard AirPods up.

Tap on Settings in the top right corner of your Peloton screen Tap on Bluetooth Audio Press and hold the button on the back of the AirPods or AirPods Pro until it flashes white For AirPods Max, press and hold the noise control button until the status light flashes white For Beats PowerBeats Pro, open the lid on the case and press the button at the front until the status light flashes white Tap 'Connect' next to your AirPods from the list on the Peloton screen Once connected once, Peloton will recognise your AirPods when you open the lid and connect automatically

How do I pair Bluetooth headphones to Peloton Bike or Tread?

If you have a pair of Bluetooth or wireless headphones, like Bose, Sony, JBL or another brand that you want to connect to your Peloton Bike or Tread to, follow the steps below.

Tap on Settings in the top right corner of your Peloton screen Tap on Bluetooth Audio Put your headphones into pairing mode Find your headphones in the list and press 'Connect' That's it.

