Summary Use eARC HDMI ports to enjoy a high-quality audio experience.

The latest-gen gaming consoles require HDMI 2.1 to utilize their features.

Most streaming sticks, Blu-ray players, and cable boxes can plug into leftover ports.

In piecing together a home entertainment system, it's important to use every device you have to its fullest capability. You want to get the most out of the latest gen gaming console, like a PlayStation 5 , your multi-channel audio system , and any other electronics that is meant to provide the highest-quality experience. And you do that by making sure all the connected devices are compatible, with the proper cords and cables matching with the proper outlets and ports.

HDMI is the popular and common means by which to transmit audio and video, and almost certainly what you're using on your smart TV unless you've a very old model. There are a few different versions of HDMI in existence right now, and some can transmit more data at higher quality than others. Here's how to optimize your entertainment system to get the most out of your devices.

1 Enhance audio connections with eARC

High-quality sound requires a specific port

Firstly, be sure to pair any audio devices with an eARC HDMI port, if you have one. eARC stands for Enhanced Audio Return Channel, and it's a means by which to transfer audio back and forth at a high quality. eARC connections allow for a higher bandwidth, providing transfer of uncompressed and lossless audio, than the other HDMI ports. eARC connections, available on HDMI 2.1 ports, are a significant improvement upon the previous iteration of ARC ports that were found with HDMI 2.0 ports. ARC provided far less bandwidth, compressing audio

Be sure you have an HDMI 2.1 cable for your eARC connection. Both ends of the connection and the cable itself need to be compatible in order to provide high-quality, uncompressed audio.

With an eARC connection, you can enjoy high-end audio formats such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. In addition, this connection provides support for extensive surround sound systems, so you can connect to an AV receiver to set up a multi-channel system. The connection also supports advanced formats that may work in tandem with specific smart TVs, like spatial sound or object tracking features.

2 Use your HDMI 2.1 port for high-quality gaming

Enjoy the best features for console play

Next, if you have one of the latest gen gaming consoles -- a PlayStation 5 or Xbox series X -- you'll want to connect it to an available HDMI 2.1 port. The HDMI 2.1 ports allow for 4K resolution at 120Hz, as well as popular gaming features, such as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) to smooth out gameplay and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) to reduce any lag. If you invested in one of these impressive consoles, then you'll want to be sure you're using all the features that you paid for, and that's done via HDMI 2.1.

Avoid taking up more powerful ports with devices that can't take advantage of the extra bandwidth or features. You have limited space available and are best served optimizing your connections.

If you're playing on a PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or any other gaming device that isn't the latest iteration, you can opt for an HDMI 2.0 port, as these devices don't support the features that HDMI 2.1 allows.

3 Hook up your streaming devices

Quality and performance varies greatly

If you're connecting a streaming stick or streaming device to your smart TV, you'll want to note the allowances and features in order to determine whether it should go into an HDMI 2.1 port or if it can suffice in an HDMI 2.0 slot instead. If it boasts high-end features, like HDR 10+ or Dolby Vision support with 4K resolution, it's best to opt for an HDMI 2.1 slot. This will ensure optimal enjoyment of the top video and audio formats.

If you have a streaming stick that doesn't support 4K resolution, like a Roku Express or Amazon Fire Stick, then you will be fine plugging it into an HDMI 2.0 slot, or even an HDMI 1.4 port if you have an older smart TV.

4 Consider cable boxes and disc players

Connect these devices last

Next, consider any other devices you use to watch content, whether from a cable box or a physical media player (both of these still exist, for now). Most cable boxes will suffice in connecting to an HDMI 2.0 port. You likely won't need the best specs for transmitting data, even if you have a 4K box at your disposal.

Similarly, if you're connecting a device to play media physically, you will most likely find HDMI 2.0 ports up to your standard. If you have a Blu-ray player that supports 4K and HDR, then you'll want to connect it to an HDMI 2.0 spot, but for any other, an HDMI 1.4 will suffice. Most Blu-ray players and discs won't meet the top tier allowances for HDMI 2.1. If you still have a DVD player, any port, including an HDMI 1.4, will be fine. Also, good for you!