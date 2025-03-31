Summary Apple's recommended way of clearing up iPhone storage is offloading full-resolution files to iCloud.

You can also save space by merging duplicates, deleting screenshots, and purging the Recently Deleted folder.

Adjust Camera app settings to shrink how large photos and videos are in the first place.

Apple is pretty keen on selling you upgraded storage on your iPhone , and it's no wonder. Typically, the company charges you an additional $100 each time you double internal storage -- it costs $899 for a 256GB iPhone 16 instead of $799 for 128GB, for example. But since it doesn't actually cost Apple $100 to buy a better memory chip, Apple makes a very tidy profit off the millions of iPhones it sells every year.

You can't upgrade an iPhone's physical capacity on your own, at least not without expensive tools and serious technical know-how. But if your iPhone is rapidly filling up with photos and videos, the good news is that Apple has provided multiple software options for maximizing the storage you do have. You may need to spend some time fiddling with iOS to get the full effect.

Option 1: Merge duplicate photos and videos

A surprisingly common problem

If you've only been using an iPhone for a few years, you might be amazed at how easy it can be to amass unwanted duplicates. Your partner, for instance, might one day message you old photos you forgot you already had. Duplicates can also be spawned by third-party cloud services, and it's all too easy to churn out identical screenshots with accidental button presses.

In iOS 18 or later, finding and eliminating duplicates is simple. Follow these steps:

Open the Photos app on your iPhone. Scroll down to the Utilities section, and look for Duplicates. Tap on the Utilities title to see all options. If you don't see Duplicates, that means iOS hasn't identified anything to delete. Scroll through the list of identified photos and videos, and tap Merge buttons where appropriate. You'll be prompted to confirm.

Just be sure to exercise some caution. While iOS tends to do a good job at identifying unnecessary copies and preserving the correct metadata (date, location, etc.), you may want to check and scrub duplicates manually if a file is especially important to you.

Option 2: Automatically offload some files to iCloud

Best used with iCloud+

Apple's official recommendation is that you have your iPhone automatically remove full-resolution copies of photos and videos from local storage, leaving those in iCloud until you need to access them. What's left are smaller, "device-sized" files, and indeed this can go a long way to making the most out of a 128GB iPhone.

There are some catches, however. For one, you might have trouble fetching full-resolution files when you need them, whether it's because you're legitimately out of local storage or you don't have a reliable internet connection. More importantly, this isn't going to help if you're already maxing out your iCloud space. It could become necessary to upgrade to iCloud+ , which costs anywhere between $1 and $10 per month depending on how much storage you need. Apple only provides 5GB for free.

To enable the option in iOS 18 or later, use these steps:

On your iPhone, go to Settings > [your name] > iCloud > Photos. Choose Sync this iPhone if it's not already on. Tap Optimize iPhone Storage.

Be patient, since it may take a while for the offloading process to complete. You should be able to keep using your iPhone in the meantime.