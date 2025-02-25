Summary Check your TV's audio capabilities before investing in a sound system to inform your purchases.

A quality soundbar with three channels sets the foundation for immersive sound.

Rear and side speakers add layers and depth to the audio, creating a more detailed experience.

The home entertainment experience isn't just about stunning visuals; to fully enjoy your favorite movie or show, you need a complementary audio system so you can hear every detail. While it's true that smart TV speakers are of higher quality than they used to be, they still aren't ideal if you're looking for the ultimate audio experience.

You want to start with your TV's sound features, but you don't want to stop there. You'll be building out your system from the center, adding on speakers and integrations that complement your smart TV and app features. These are the main steps to consider.

Check your smart TV audio features

Consider sound from apps and services

Before you start investing in new products to create a home audio system, you'll want to look at your smart TV's audio capabilities. Basically, you should know what your TV can do when it comes to sound. You want to make sure you'll be getting an audio system that can optimize those features, and not pay for anything you don't need or can't actually use. So check your audio format potential: common formats include Dolby Digital, Dolby Atmos, DTS, and DTS:X.

The differences are key because Dolby Digital, for example, can support up to a 5.1-channel system; you wouldn't want to invest in a seven-channel system as a result. DTS:X, meanwhile, offers higher quality sound, but not every device will support it. Once you check out what your TV is capable of, consider what apps or media players you use, and see what they are capable of. With popular streaming services, typically the best sound is reserved for the highest-cost option. If you're not going to pay for that, then maybe you don't need the best speaker.

Invest in a quality soundbar

An essential accessory for any smart TV

Once you've checked all the format potential and sorted that out, it's time to look for soundbars. I strongly recommend filtering options so that you're only looking at those that provide three channels. With three speakers instead of two, you instantly create a more immersive audio experience in your home, and set yourself up for a better sound system in the future. While two-channel systems are fine, they don't create a solid foundation for your sound. It's worth the extra money to get the third center speaker instead of just a right and a left.

Tip: A soundbar is key to improving your home audio system. You don't have to add more speakers to it, but a soundbar will be a significant improvement to your TV.

You may want to continue the search by looking at manufacturers that match the brand of your TV, if applicable. Samsung and Sony, for example, offer soundbars with special features that are only accessible if you have a compatible TV. You'll also want to consider if you want a subwoofer, which will enhance the bass, and whether you want that subwoofer to be built into the soundbar or operate as a separate unit. Generally, the subwoofer goes around or behind the main seating area.

Add in a pair of rear speakers

Layer sound behind and around you

Once you have a soundbar set up, you can consider rear speakers, which will add a fourth and fifth channel to your system (if you went with the three-channel soundbar). Rear speakers will feel like a huge step-up in making your entertainment experience more immersive, because you're essentially adding sound behind you on either side. Most of the time, the audio will simply be more encompassing, but there will definitely be moments when things on screen will produce sound just from either of the rear speakers, and it will probably startle you the first few times.

You don't need to purchase every part of your sound system all at once. Start with a soundbar and consider how and when you want to expand your system.

Most rear speakers are relatively small, and you'll likely want to mount them to a wall or set them up on a stand on either side of the main viewing area. They should be placed at around ear level. This can get a bit tricky depending on the layout of your space, but the investment is worth the experience.

Consider a pair of side speakers

Immersive sound with more channels

Next up are side speakers. Now, you can definitely invest in these before the rear speaker set, but I think if you have to choose between side or rear options, the latter is more worthwhile. While rear speakers are set up behind you, side speakers are generally placed on either side of the viewing area. You have a bit more room to work with when it comes to position; they will suffice anywhere between you and the TV, though they should be closer to you if possible.

Like the rear speakers, any side speaker should be positioned at about ear level for the best experience. If you've been following the process so far, with this set you'll hit an impressive seven-channel system that will provide incredibly detailed sound.