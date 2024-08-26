Key Takeaways Open multiview in YouTube TV app easily with pre-built options.

Customize multiview with sports games using "Build your Multiview" feature.

Easily exit multiview to focus on one stream by tapping Go to and choosing desired channel.

There are many great features that make YouTube TV one of, if not, the best live TV streaming service on the market. While there are many great YouTube TV tricks , one of the best is opening up a multiview.

Multiview is a simple feature that allows you to watch up to four TV streams at one time. This is particularly great for sports fans, as it allows you to keep your eyes on everything. However, the idea of four streams at once might make you wonder if this is something you can do on your phone or your tablet, or if this is best left on your TV.

YouTube TV Simultaneous streams 3 # of profiles 6 Live TV Yes Price Starts at $73 /month Free trial Yes, length varies See at YouTube TV

How to open a multiview in the YouTube TV app

All pre-built, with few exceptions

Getting into a multiview on YouTube TV is actually extremely easy. Doing so only requires a few simple steps.

Open the YouTube TV app. Scroll down your homepage until you find the Watch in Multiview tab. Select a multiview to open.

Once you’ve selected a multiview, it will open up with all four streams displaying at once. The multiview will even carry into picture-in-picture. The audio track will be held by one channel at a time. You can pick which channel you’d actually like to listen to, and the channel you’re currently listening to will always have a white border around it’s feed. Changing which channel’s audio track is playing is as simple as double tapping the desired feed.

You may notice there either aren’t that many multiviews, or you might be thinking that you’d like to watch something in multiview that isn’t offered in these pre-made multiviews. Unfortunately, you are not able to watch anything you want in multiview. The most freedom you have in this regard is from Google’s recent introduction of the “Build your Multiview” button, which you can find in the app when there’s a few multiviews worth of sports games on. With the build feature, you can choose the exact four games you’d like to watch in multiview. Outside of sports, YouTube TV consistently offers a multiview of Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, and BBC news as well as one of The Weather Channel and Fox Weather.

How to exit a multiview

Sometimes, you just need to focus on one thing

The time will probably arrive when you get tired of watching four games at once and want to focus on just one. This exact process is very easy.

Beneath a multiview, tap Go to. From the channel list, choose the desired channel you wish to focus on. From the program list, select the currently live option.

If you’d like to focus in on just one stream even quicker, focus the multiview audio on your stream of choice. Once its audio track takes over, double tap the stream again and you’ll be taken directly to that individual stream. You’ll also be presented with a back button if you want to quickly get back to the multiview you just came from.

With YouTube TV on your phone or your tablet, accessing a multiview is a very simple process. While it is unfortunate that you can’t truly configure your own multiview made up of whatever you please, this feature is great for sports fans that have to have their eyes on as many games as possible. And if you need even more screens, YouTube TV does offer three simultaneous streams.