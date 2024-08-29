Key Takeaways Apple now enables moving playlists between Apple Music and YouTube Music.

Transferring playlists requires subscriptions for both services; you initiate a transfer via Apple's Data & Privacy website.

Moving playlists may not be seamless, but the ability to transfer data between services should improve.

In our post-album, post-physical music world, playlists are one of your most important streaming service possessions. We use them to capture a mood, tell someone how much we love them, and score a specific project or mood. Exclusive, highly-curated playlists are a big draw for services like Spotify, and getting your playlists off of a streaming service is one of the big challenges of trying to use a different service.

Third-party options exist, but the best case scenario is one where the owners of music streaming services actually cooperate to make their playlists portable. Well, one such option finally exists. Apple has built a tool to transfer a copy of your playlists from Apple Music to YouTube Music and vice versa. If you're considering making the jump to either service and have your login information handy, you don't need to leave your beloved playlists behind. Here's how to make it happen.

Related How to get Apple Music for free Free Apple Music subscription deals are few and far between, but I've found a few actually decent offers available so you can start listening today.

How to transfer playlists between Apple Music and Youtube Music

How to move a copy of your playlists to YouTube Music

Before you start copying over your playlists, you're going to need both Apple Music subscription (or an iTunes Match subscription) and a YouTube Music subscription. If, for example, you already pay for YouTube Premium, you should be covered, but if you're not sure, make sure you've signed up beforehand.

Close

Once you have the logins for both of your accounts, head to a web browser to get started:

Log in with your Apple ID at Apple's Data & Privacy website. Scroll to Transfer a copy of your data, and click on Request to transfer a copy of your data. Under Choose what you'll export, select Apple Music playlists, then click Next. Apple will confirm the number of playlists, then click on Continue. Choose or sign in to your Google Account, then click on Continue. Check the box to let Apple view and manage your YouTube Music data, then click on Continue. Click on Confirm Export.

Apple says transferring a copy of your playlists to YouTube Music can take up to 24 hours. You'll receive an email once the transfer is complete.

Playlists will not be deleted once you transfer them.

How to move a copy of your playlists to Apple Music