If you're subscribed to BT Sport, you may have already noticed that the service has changed name. The BT Sport channels have been replaced with new channels from TNT Sports. TNT Sports now has all the rights that BT Sport had, including exclusive access to Champions League, Europa League, and Europe Conference League football.

If you watch on BT TV, Sky, or Virgin Media, the only real change is the name of the channel that you're watching. But if you watch BT Sport content on your mobile or on another smart device such as a smart TV or games console using the BT Sport app, then you're going to need to make some changes. The BT Sport app is closing forever on 12 October 2023, so to keep watching, you'll need to set up a Discovery+ account instead. Here's how to move from BT Sport to Discovery+.

What is Discovery+?

Discovery/ Pocket-lint

Discovery+ is a streaming service that's focused on non-fiction and reality content, as well as live sports. It includes a range of original shows as well as content from channels such as the Discovery Channel, TLC, Quest, and Animal Planet. It's also the new home of streaming content from TNT Sports in the UK, a new service that replaces BT Sport. Currently, TNT Sports carries all the sports that were available on BT Sport, including holding the exclusive rights to broadcast Champions League and Europe League football.

Why do I need to move from BT Sport to Discovery+?

If you already have a BT Sport subscription that you watch via BT TV, Virgin Media, or Sky TV, you can continue watching all your favourite sports without doing anything. The BT Sport channels were replaced with TNT Sports channels in July, and you can access them all with your current subscription.

However, the BT Sport app that allows you to watch BT Sport from your phone, a computer, or other smart devices such as smart TVs or game consoles is being replaced. In order to stream content from TNT Sports, you'll need to use the Discovery+ app instead, which is the new streaming home for TNT Sports. Once the BT Sport app stops working, you can only stream Champions League football through the Discovery+ app.

How to activate Discovery+ if you have a BT TV package

If you have a BT Sport subscription through BT TV BT Broadband or have TNT Sports on Sky, you can activate Discovery+ through your BT account.

Visit the BT login page in a browser. Sign in with your BT ID and password. If you can't remember your details, click Forgotten your login details? And follow the instructions. Once you're signed in, you should see an Activate Discovery+ option in the New for you section. If so, click the Activate button. If you can't see an Activate Discovery+ option, click Manage under Your Products. Click Manage under TV and Sport. In the Discovery+ tile, click Activate. Enter your details to create a Discovery+ account, or click Sign in to link your subscription to an existing Discovery+ account if you have one. Once you've signed in or created your account, you should see a message stating that You're all set! You can now access Discovery+ Premium, including TNT Sports, by installing the Discovery+ app and signing in with your account details.

How to activate Discovery+ if you have TNT sports on BT Mobile

The migration method is slightly different if you have TNT Sports on BT Mobile or EE mobile.

Visit the Discovery+ activation web page in a browser. Sign in with your BT ID and password. If you can't remember your login details, click the Forgot your password? link and follow the instructions. If you have a valid subscription, you'll see a notification that you're eligible to access Discovery+. Click the Activate Discovery+ button. If you already have a Discovery+ account, sign in to link your current subscription to the account. If you don't have a Discovery+ account, fill in your details and click Continue to create your account. You should see a message reading You're all set! Download and install the Discovery+ app if you don't have it already, and you can sign in with your account details to start watching Discovery+ Premium, including TNT Sports.

When do I need to move from BT Sport to Discovery+?

The BT Sport app will close for good on October 12th. After this date, you won't be able to watch TNT sports through the BT Sport app. The only way to stream TNT Sports on your mobile or other smart devices will be through the Discovery+ app, although you'll still be able to watch TNT Sports through your TV with the relevant subscription. If you plan to stream TNT Sports on your mobile or other connected device and don't want to miss out on any sporting action, you'll need to move from the BT Sport app to the Discovery+ app by 12 October 2023.

What can I watch on Discovery+?

If you're migrating from the BT Sport app, then the chances are you're most interested in the sports channels that are included with Discovery+. With a Discovery+ Premium account, which you should automatically have if you're moving from a BT Sport subscription, you get access to the four TNT sports channels that show matches from the Premier League, have exclusive rights to all Champions League, Europe League, and Europa Conference League matches, and also offer a range of other sports, including Serie A football, UFC, MotoGP, and MLB. You also get access to live events on TNT Sports Ultimate, as well as Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2, which show events such as the Australian Open tennis and cycling.

You also get access to a huge range of non-fiction programming, including popular shows such as 90 Day Fiancé, Gold Rush, Ghost Adventures, and Sister Wives.