Summary iPhones made in 2014+ have a barometer for real-time elevation tracking.

A barometer measures air pressure, which is crucial for calculating altitude changes.

The native iPhone Compass app has a built-in feature for instant elevation data.

So, here's how to measure elevation with your iPhone.

How to measure elevation on your iPhone

Let's see how high you are

Apple / Pocket-lint

All the models made in 2014 and after have a built-in barometer that your phone uses to determine its elevation at that moment.

Open the "Compass" app. Make sure you have Location Services enabled for the Compass app. To enable it, go to Settings > scroll down to Apps > search for Compass or scroll to select it > select Location > share your location. If you left the Compass app, open it again. At the bottom, there will be exact coordinates, your city location, and the Elevation at the very bottom.

If you have an iPhone 6 or over, you can do this nifty little trick.

It's easy, fast, and right there on your iPhone. Like a lot of native features, it gets the job done. But there are plenty of other third-party apps out there that give you even more precise readings, plus some other bells and whistles.

What is a barometer?

And how it works

Niclasbo from Getty Images Signature / Pocket-lint

A barometer is a tool that measures atmospheric pressure -- you probably built one using an old coffee can and a balloon back in elementary school. It's often associated with predicting short-term weather forecasts, but it can also measure elevation.

As you ascend, the air pressure drops because there's less air above pushing down. Barometers measure this pressure decrease to estimate altitude. But, weather changes can also have an effect on air pressure, so a barometric altimeter has to be recalibrated periodically using a known elevation -- AKA, a fixed location.