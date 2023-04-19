Almost everyone has used Google Maps for directions at some point, but the world's favourite navigation app can do much more than just that.

There are plenty of reasons that you might want to measure a distance on Google Maps, maybe you're planning an epic hike, or maybe you've completed what could potentially be a record-breaking frisbee throw.

Whatever the case may be, it's easy to measure distance with Google Maps, whether it's a straight line or a zig-zagging route with multiple points.

In this guide, we'll walk you through the steps, no matter what device you're using.

How to measure distance with Google Maps in a desktop browser

Open Google Maps in your web browser of choice Right-click on the location that you want to start measuring from Choose Measure distance from the drop-down menu Click the endpoint that you want to measure to, and you'll see pop up box that tells you the distance If you have a more complicated path to measure, you can click again to add additional points When you're finished, click the X on the pop up window to close the measurement tool

How to measure distance with Google Maps on a smartphone

Open the Google Maps app on your phone Tap and hold on the area that you want to start measuring from You will see a red pin appear and a pop-up menu at the bottom In the bottom menu, find and select Measure distance You will now see a target symbol at the centre of your screen Move the map until the target is positioned over your endpoint You can see the distance at the bottom left of your screen If you want to measure a more complicated route, tap the plus button at the bottom right to add another point When you're finished, tap the back arrow at the top left to go back

And there we have it, you've just mastered a new skill that can prove handy in countless situations.