The Apple iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max both come with a new Action Button in place of the Silent-Ringer toggle that has been a signature feature on iPhones since the first one launched in 2007. The Action Button can be used for a multitude of functions and while at first you might think it is a little restricted, there's plenty more than what meets the eye.

It's possible to setup the Action Button to perform a number of tasks at once - if you know what you're doing when it comes to the Shortcuts app - but you can also use the Shortcuts app for simpler tasks, like opening your favourite app. If you're wondering how to make WhatsApp super accessible with a press and hold of the Action Button, you've come to exactly the right place.

How to open WhatsApp with the Action Button

Opening WhatsApp with the Action Button is far easier than you might initially think. Follow the steps below first, and once you've set it up, you'll need to press and hold the Action Button on the side of your iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max to launch the messaging app and get chatting.

Open Settings on your iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Scroll down to Action Button Swipe across to Shortcuts Tap on the drop down menu to open the Shortcuts app so you can select a Shortcut Tap on Open App Search for WhatsApp in the search bar and select it Tap on Settings in the top left of your screen to go back That's it!

You'll need to make sure your iPhone is unlocked for the app to open so don't worry, someone can't just pick up your iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max and access all your WhatsApp chats by pushing the Action Button. Setting WhatsApp as the Action Button function just makes it a little quicker to access than swiping up from the bottom of your phone and tapping on the app itself.

What else can I do with the Action Button?

If you choose to open WhatsApp with the Action Button then you can't do anything else with it unless you setup a slightly more complicated Shortcut. We've got a Shortcuts tips and tricks feature that can help you create more complicated tasks on Shortcut, such as changing what the Action Button does when you're at home and when you're not at home. Use this and you could have WhatsApp open when you're at home, but Google Maps open when you're out for example.

On a more basic level though, the Action Button can be set to turn on Silent Mode, set a Focus or choose a Camera mode, like Selfie, Portrait or Video. You can also choose for it to turn Torch on and off, start and stop recording a Voice Memo and launch Magnifier. There are Accessibility options too, with the ability to choose from a range of features including turning on Voice Control and Guided Access. The more complicated option is Shortcuts as I mentioned, but this also gives you flexibility with the Action Button, given there are any number of actions you can implement so play around and see what you can make it do.