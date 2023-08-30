WhatsApp has been a stalwart messaging app for ages, but only in the last couple of years has it really started to step up its game when it comes to desktop apps.

After an older Windows version, WhatsApp now has a dedicated Mac desktop app to go with WhatsApp web, and it makes video calling on your Mac easier than ever. Here's how to make video calls on WhatsApp with your Mac.

How to make WhatsApp video calls on your Mac

The first thing to know is that making video calls on Mac can now be done in a few ways, but that the most feature-rich version of WhatsApp is a new desktop app that you can download from WhatsApp's site here.

WhatsApp Web and the older version of the desktop app had restrictions on video calling that made it impossible to do or limited you to a single caller, which is solved by the new native app.

Once you've downloaded and installed the new app, the steps to start a video call are as follows.

Open WhatsApp on your Mac Select a chat At the top-right of the window, click on the video camera icon Click on Group Video Call if you're calling a group to confirm

If you click on the video camera icon when you're on a chat with a single participant, the call will immediately start, so be sure that you're ready for this!

Handily, there's also a phone icon right next to the video camera if you'd rather start a voice call instead of a video call.

On Mac there are still some limits on calling - video calls can have up to eight people at one time, while voice calls can take up to 32 people.

If you miss the start of a WhatsApp call of either type, the newest Mac application will let you join an in-progress call, too (provided there's a slot free based on the limits we've named).