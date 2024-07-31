Key Takeaways Apple Watch can make and receive calls with or without a cellular connection, using your iPhone's active cellular network.

Calling with an Apple Watch is simple: use the Phone app to select contacts or answer incoming calls directly from your wrist.

For some users, an Apple Watch with cellular may be useful for staying connected during workouts or quick errands without carrying an iPhone.

So you have a brand-spanking new Apple Watch, or maybe you have had one on your wrist for a while. But you never thought to use it for phone calls. Why not? Did you know you can make and receive phone calls right from an Apple Watch? In fact, you can make and receive calls over FaceTime Audio as well as via the cellular network. Some believe that you require an Apple Watch with Cellular connectivity to be able to answer an incoming call right from your wrist, but that isn’t necessarily the case. One of the things you probably didn’t know your Apple Watch can do is make and receive calls. As long as your connected iPhone is nearby and that device is on an active cellular network, you can make phone calls from the Watch itself, cellular edition or not.

Making a phone call on Apple Watch

It’s super simple

To make a call from your Apple Watch, open the Phone app and use the Digital Crown to scroll through your contact list, select from Favorites or Recents, or tap the person’s number using the tiny numeric keypad at the top of the screen. That’s it! If your iPhone is nearby and connected to the Apple Watch, the call will go through. If you have an Apple Watch Cellular edition, you don’t even need your phone to be close by since the Watch has its own separate wireless connection and plan. You’ll be able to hear the person answer from the Watch’s built-in speaker and can talk back to them using its mic. You can also do this if you have a pair of Bluetooth earbuds connected directly to the Watch.

Receiving a phone call on Apple Watch

It’s just as easy

Say you’re in the middle of making dinner or washing the dishes, or you just stepped out of the shower, and an important call comes through. Once again, if your iPhone is nearby and connected or you have an Apple Watch Cellular, the incoming caller information will show up on the Apple Watch screen. Tap the green Answer button and start talking. If it isn’t urgent, you can let the person know that you’re busy at the moment and will call them back as soon as you get the chance.

Send a quick reply, too

Let them know you’ll call them later

If you don’t have the chance to answer because you’re on a Zoom call via your computer, for example, or in the middle of a deadline, you can tap the three dots to the right of the Answer button and choose to either Answer on your phone or select a pre-written reply that will be sent to the person via iMessage. Messages include ones like Sorry, I can’t talk right now or Can I call you later?

Do you need an Apple Watch Cellular model?

There are some viable use cases

Seeing as it’s so easy to make and receive calls from an Apple Watch without its own cellular connection, you might be wondering if it’s even worthwhile to get one with its own plan. There are some instances where it makes sense.

For runners who want to go for their morning 10K with as little extra weight as possible, they can remain connected to friends, family, and co-workers in case of emergency without bringing their iPhone with them. The same goes for gym goers who might prefer to leave the phone in the car, at home, or in the locker so they don’t have to carry it from one machine to the next. With an Apple Music playlist downloaded to the Watch and a solid pair of Bluetooth earbuds connected directly to the Watch, that’s all they’ll need for a sweaty workout sesh.

Since an Apple Watch with a Cellular connection allows you to use the Watch as you would your phone, even when your phone isn’t with you, you can pop out for a quick errand and leave the phone at home. Go grab lunch during the day without missing a beat in your podcast or that conference call without having to bring your phone to the local café. It’s also a way to remain connected without being as distracted as you might with your phone in your hand. Your lunch date might appreciate that.

For those who prefer a streaming music service other than Apple Music, you will also be able to listen during a workout or run without your phone. While you can download Apple Music and Spotify playlists to the Watch, for example, it has limited storage. Plus, this only works with the latter if you have a Spotify Premium subscription.

Realistically, most people don’t need an Apple Watch with cellular. Knowing that you can make and receive calls from the Watch if your iPhone is nearby will be enough for many. Because let’s face it, most of us have our iPhones at our hips 24/7 anyway.