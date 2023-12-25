Key Takeaways Making GIFs on iPhone is easy using Shortcuts app: install pre-made shortcuts or create your own from videos or photos. (117 characters)

Use Live Photos in the Photos app to turn them into GIFs without needing to save anything separately. (108 characters)

Install the Giphy app to create your own GIFs from videos, add text or stickers, and share or upload them. (115 characters)

Regardless of how you pronounce it, using a GIF is one of the best ways to get across your point of view with a minimal amount of effort. With a text message, it's very hard to show just how strong your aversion to something is, but the 'Michael Scott No God, Please No' GIF gets your point across perfectly.

Sometimes, however, the perfect GIF for your circumstance just doesn't exist. If this is the case, you'll need to make your own. If you're an Apple user, there are several ways you can knock up a GIF on your iPhone with just a few taps. Here's how to make GIFs on iPhone.

How to make GIFs on iPhone using Shortcuts

One of the easiest ways to make GIFs on your iPhone is to use the Shortcuts app. That's because some lovely people have already made shortcuts that you can use to create GIFs with very little effort, and you can install those useful shortcuts from the Shortcuts gallery. Once installed, you can even start making a GIF just by asking Siri. There are a couple of different shortcuts you can use, depending on whether you want to create a GIF from a video, or create one by taking a series of photos with your iPhone.

Make GIFs from videos using Shortcuts

If you've filmed something on your iPhone that you think would make the perfect GIF, then a simple shortcut can help you create your GIF in just a few taps.

Open the Shortcuts app on your iPhone. Tap the Gallery tab at the bottom of the screen. In the Search bar, type Gif. From the results, select the Make GIF shortcut. Tap Add Shortcut at the bottom of the screen. The Make GIF shortcut is added to your shortcuts. Select Shortcuts tab at the bottom of the screen, and then tap the Make GIF shortcut. Select a video from your camera roll. Use the handles at either end of the video clip to select just the portion of the video that you want to use. Tap Save in the top right corner. Your GIF is created; you'll see a preview of it on your iPhone. Tap Done. Your GIF can now be found in your camera roll. You can make a new GIF at any time by opening Shortcuts and tapping the Make GIF shortcut, or by saying 'Siri, make GIF'. You can also add the shortcut as a widget on your home screen if you plan to use it a lot.

Make GIFs from photos using Shortcuts

If you don't have a suitable video to turn into the GIF you want to make, you can create a simple animated GIF by taking four individual photos which will then play in succession as your GIF. There's a shortcut you can use to automate this process.

Open the Shortcuts app. Select Gallery tab at the bottom of the screen. In the Search bar, type Gif. From the results, select the Shoot a GIF shortcut. Tap Add Shortcut to add the shortcut to your iPhone. Return to the Shortcuts tab and tap the Shoot a GIF shortcut. Take four photos to create your GIF. After you've taken the fourth photo, you'll see a preview of your GIF. If you're happy with it, tap the Share icon and select Save Image to save it to your camera roll, or choose one of the other sharing options. If you're not happy with the preview, tap Done and the GIF won't be saved. You can then repeat the steps above to create your GIF again. Once you've installed the Shoot a GIF shortcut, you can open it from the Shortcuts app at any time, or by saying 'Siri, shoot a GIF.'

How to make GIFs on iPhone using Live Photos

If you have any Live Photos on your iPhone that you think would make good GIFs, you can turn them into GIFs directly within the Photos app.

Open the Photos app on your iPhone. Select Albums at the bottom of the screen. Under Media Types select Live Photos. Choose a Live Photo to turn into a GIF. Tap LIVE at the top left of the screen. Select Loop to have the Live Photo repeat over and over or Bounce to have the Live Photo play forwards and then backwards on repeat. Once you've made your selection, you're done. You don't need to save anything; the Live Photo setting you chose will remain until you select another option. Tap the Share icon to share your GIF with other people. If you want to send it again at a later date, you can find your GIF in the Live Photos album.

How to make GIFs on iPhone using Giphy

If you've ever sent a GIF, then you may have used a GIF from Giphy. This is one of the most popular resources for finding GIFs, but the Giphy app also allows you to create your own GIFs, and even upload to the Giphy site. If you're looking to add additional features to your GIFs, such as text or stickers, then this is a great option.