In the old days, companies would charge extortionate fees for custom ringtones of the latest chart-topping hits, but those days are long gone.

Now, you can set anything you like as your ringtone, and it won't cost you anything more than a few moments of your time.

Frustratingly, smartphone manufacturers don't make it obvious that you can do this, but with a bit of know-how, it's easy to do on any modern smartphone.

In this guide, we'll take you through the steps of adding your own custom ringtone on either iOS or Android.

How to set a custom ringtone on Android

Android devices make setting a custom ringtone easier than Apple devices, but it's worth noting that the exact steps will vary slightly between device manufacturers.

We'll be using stock Android on a Google Pixel 6 as an example, but the process will be very similar across other brands, too.

Firstly, you'll need your desired song in MP3 or WAV format. There are various ways to download songs, so we'll leave that part up to you, just make sure you do it legally.

Next, if you want a specific part of the song to play as your ringtone, you may wish to trim the song down. Ringtones tend to play for about 30 seconds, so you might want to just grab the chorus, for example.

There are numerous ways to do this. If you're on a computer, you can use free software like Audacity, and on Android, there are plenty of free MP3-cutting apps available on the Play Store.

Once you have your file sorted, just follow the steps below. We have separated the process depending on whether you're using a computer or doing everything on the phone itself.

Using a computer

Connect your phone to the computer with a USB cable Select File transfer on the phone, when prompted Find the phone in your file explorer and access Internal shared storage Copy the ringtone file to the Ringtones folder You can now disconnect from your computer and continue on the phone Go to Settings > Sound and vibration > Phone ringtone Choose My sounds and select your custom ringtone Tap the Plus symbol then hit Save

Using your phone

Open the Files app and locate your ringtone file Tap the three dots and select Move to in the drop-down menu Choose Internal storage and then Ringtones Go to Settings > Sound and vibration > Phone ringtone Choose My sounds and select your custom ringtone Tap the Plus symbol then hit Save

How to set a custom ringtone on iPhone

The process is fairly similar on an iPhone aside from the fact that Apple is more stringent with its file type requirements.

iPhone ringtones need to be in .m4r format and 30 seconds or less in length. Most songs tend to come in MP3 format, but don't worry, we can convert them using nothing more than your iPhone and Apple's free GarageBand app.

Download your desired song to your iPhone, then just follow the steps below:

Go to the App Store and install GarageBand Open GarageBand and swipe through the options until you find Audio Recorder Disable the Metronome by tapping the icon to the right of the record symbol Then, press the small plus icon at the top-right of the timeline and adjust it to 30 bars Select the Loop icon next to the settings cog at the top-right Switch to the Files tab and look for your song Once you have chosen the song, it will appear in the loops tab Drag and drop the song onto the timeline You can now trim the song to start at your desired point When you're done, tap the down arrow at the top left, then tap your project to save it On the next screen, long-press your project and select Share from the drop-down menu You'll be taken to the song-share screen, choose Ringtone and press continue Once complete, you can set it as your ringtone by tapping Use sound as and choosing Ringtone

If you already have a ringtone file on your Mac and just want to transfer it to your iPhone, then just follow the steps below. This will require macOS Big Sur or later.