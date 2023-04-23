While it may have lagged behind Android for a long time, recent years have seen customisation leap up the priority list for Apple when it releases its iPhones, and iOS can now be tweaked in a whole bunch of ways.

While it might not have the attention-grabbing newness of a widget or complication, one of the ways we've long been able to tidy up our home screen is by putting apps in folders. You've come to the right place if you're trying to work out how to do this.

How to put my iPhone apps in folders

First of all, it's worth pointing out that your apps are actually already in automatically created folders, just only in the App Library view. You can reach this by swiping left on your home screen to draw it into view.

However, you can't control where your apps appear in these groupings, so your own folders will always be more customised.

So, for your home screen or screens, follow the steps below to group them up.

Tap and hold anywhere on your home screen until the apps begin to jiggle Press on an app and drag its icon over another app that you'd like to group it with Let go, and the two will be in a folder Drag other apps over the folder to add them

That's it - you've made your first folder. There are some more tidbits you might want to know, though.

How to rename an app folder on iPhone

Once you've created some folders, you'll notice that they've all been given automatic, often vague names. Renaming them is simple, using these steps.

Tap and hold anywhere on your home screen until the apps jiggle Tap to enter a folder you've created Tap on the folder's title to begin typing and replace it with your own choice Tap done on your keyboard to confirm

There you are - your folder now has a name you've made for it.

How to put a folder inside a folder on iPhone

If you want to get even more organised, the good news is that you can place folders within each other on your iOS home screen, for more subdivision.

Just drag the folder like you would an app, and drop it inside the other folder, and you'll have a little Russian doll of apps.