How to add Magsafe to the iPhone 16e

Summary MagSafe adds fast wireless charging and magnetic accessories on iPhones.

The lack of MagSafe on the iPhone 16e is disappointing at its price point.

You can still use MagSafe accessories on the iPhone 16e if you purchase a compatible case or adapter.

As a new product, the iPhone 16e represents an interesting value proposition from Apple. It has some of the features of the iPhone 16 in terms of its A18 chip (though it technically has fewer cores), some of the limitations of the now discontinued iPhone 8-shaped iPhone SE , and at least one new feature Apple has never released before -- a custom modem called the C1. You're not just paying less for modern specs in the same way you did with the iPhone SE. It's more complicated.

Still, it's easy to focus on what's missing, and a huge feature that isn't on the iPhone 16e that's been on every iPhone since the iPhone 12 is MagSafe. In terms of iPhone features, MagSafe has been silently essential. It not only enables fast wireless charging, but also a whole universe of magnet accessories, covering wallets, external batteries, mounts, and cases. Neither of those options are available on the iPhone 16e, but with the right accessory, you can recapture some of the convenience of the feature. Here's the simplest way to get MagSafe support on the iPhone 16e.

iPhone 16e Apple’s new iPhone 16e is aimed at users on a budget, sporting many popular iPhone features while being priced much lower than its flagship counterpart, the iPhone 16. Brand Apple SoC A18 (3nm) Display 6.1-inch 2352 x 1170 pixel resolution Super Retina XDR, 1,200 nits, 60Hz RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Ports USB-C Expand $600 at Apple

MagSafe is more than just magnets

The feature is the basis of the Qi2 standard

MagSafe was introduced on the iPhone 12 as a new charging and accessory system for the iPhone, but on some level its basic premise has an even older origin. MagSafe was also the name of the magnetic connector Apple used to offer on MacBooks and was only recently reintroduced with the first run of M1 MacBook Pros in 2021.

Magnetically attached accessories made the iPhone version slightly different, as did the idea that MagSafe would unlock faster charging than you could get from a normal wireless charger. Apple's steadily increased the charging speed MagSafe has unlocked over time, too. The iPhone 12 started with 15W charging over MagSafe and now, four years later, the iPhone 16 can technically support 25W charging over MagSafe.

It turns out being able to magnetically align wireless charging coils can make them charge more effectively. That's one of several reasons that the Qi2 charging standard released in 2023 adopts Apple's work on MagSafe to offer magnetic charging to Android phones and anyone else who can't use Apple's proprietary technology. Interestingly, not many Android phones have fully adopted Qi2. The Samsung Galaxy S25 line needs a magnetic case to work with Qi2 chargers, which, ironically, is the most straightforward way to get MagSafe support on the iPhone 16e.

How to add Magsafe to the iPhone 16e

Or at least the accessory part

Even though the iPhone 16e doesn't include MagSafe built-in, with one or two extra purchases, you can at least get your phone to a place where it can still work with some MagSafe accessories. MagSafe cases primarily exist because wrapping multiple layers of extra material around your phone can interrupt wireless charging and the magnetic connection that already exists between your phone and an accessory. The main thing that makes these cases unique from a normal case is an extra ring of magnets, and those same magnets can take the place of the missing ones in your iPhone 16e, even if it doesn't improve your charging speed.

Accessories don't need to use the term MagSafe or be approved by Apple to work with a MagSafe case.

Most MagSafe-compatible cases designed to fit an iPhone 16e should still work. Dbrand's Grip Case for iPhone 16e will get you support for MagSafe accessories, multiple fun patterns and designs, and pleasantly textured sides that make your phone much harder to drop.

dbrand Grip Case for iPhone 16e dbrand's Grip Case is MagSafe-compatible, comes in a variety of fun designs, and has textured sides that make your phone harder to drop. $60 at dbrand

Or you could opt for the more reserved Spigen Nano Pop MagFit Case for iPhone 16e, which offers a smaller selection of designs, but a similar level of protection. Spigen's case primarily protects your phone through the cushioned corners that absorb the impact of bumps and drops.

Spigen Nano Pop MagFit for iPhone 16e Spigen's Nano Pop MagFit case makes your phone MagSafe-compatible while protecting it from bumps and drops. $45 at Spigen $19 at Amazon

You, of course, don't even need to buy a case. Attaching an adapter with a strong adhesive should work, too. You can purchase PopSocket's Pop Grip for MagSafe and get an adapter and a handy grip to make the phone easier to hold and prop up. The adapter is designed to be stuck to the back of iPhones that don't support MagSafe, which thankfully applies to the iPhone 16e.

PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe PopSockets' PopGrip for MagSafe is designed to work with MagSafe-compatible iPhones, but includes and adapter so that you can attach it to just about any device you want. $30 at PopSockets $29 at Amazon

None of these accessories will ultimately change the iPhone 16e's wireless charging speed, but you can still get a speedier charge with a wired connection. Apple says you can get the iPhoen 16e to a 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 20W charger, which isn't amazing, but is still better than nothing.

Ditching MagSafe on the iPhone 16e is a miss

Magnets are not a premium feature

Apple / Pocket-lint

MagSafe is useful, and it's frankly annoying that Apple didn't include it on the iPhone 16e, at the very least, because it would allow the company to sell more accessories. At $599, the iPhone 16e isn't exactly a budget phone. You'd think there could be room for some magnets.

Whichever way Apple is ultimately saving money on this new phone, it's passing the cost on to you, iPhone 16e owner or potential buyer. You should factor in the price of buying a MagSafe case or adapter into the cost of the iPhone 16e, and you should probably be aware of the other things you're missing out on when you compare Apple's new phone to the original iPhone 16.