Key Takeaways With iOS 18, you can lock apps with Face ID for parental control.

Apps can also be hidden from your Lock Screen.

Hide or lock browsing, streaming, messaging, and dating apps to protect kids.

As a parent, there are some big decisions you have to make, but thankfully, many of these can be deferred until they're a little older. If you have younger kids, you don't need to worry (yet) about when to get them their first phone. They're more than happy for you to hand them your own smartphone when they're bored, so that they can watch endless YouTube videos or play games.

Handing a small child your iPhone can be a little nerve-wracking, however. The whole point of giving them your iPhone is so that it can keep them entertained for a while, so you don't have to. You don't want to be constantly looking over their shoulder checking that they're not using your iPhone for anything that they're not supposed to.

Thankfully, iOS 18 has introduced a new feature that's perfect for parents. It's now possible to lock any apps you wish, so that they can only be opened using Face ID , Touch ID, or your passcode. You can safely hand your iPhone to your child, knowing that they'll only be able to get into the apps that you allow them to. Here's how to lock your kids out of your iPhone apps in iOS 18.

1:04 Related How to lock WhatsApp on your iPhone with Face ID or a passcode Here's how to lock WhatsApp on your iPhone so your private DMs don't fall into the wrong hands.

How to lock apps with Face ID in iOS 18

You can lock any app so that it can only be opened with your face

Close

In iOS 18, it's now possible to lock apps so that they require authentication using Face ID before they will open. This means that if you've given your iPhone to a child, they won't be able to open any of the locked apps since they require your face for Face ID authentication. There is an option to unlock using your passcode if Face ID fails, so make sure that your kids aren't aware of your passcode, or they may still be able to access your apps.

If you're using an iPhone SE (the second generation or later will run iOS 18), then you can lock your apps using Touch ID instead of Face ID, meaning your kids won't be able to open your apps without your fingerprint.

Tap and hold on an app you want to lock. Select Require Face ID (or Require Touch ID on iPhone SE). Tap Require Face ID (or Require Touch ID) to confirm your decision. When you try to open the app, it will try to authenticate using Face ID or Touch ID. You may see a message on the screen stating that Face ID or Touch ID is required to open the app. If Face ID or Touch ID fails, you'll be asked to enter your passcode. Once authenticated by Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode, the app will open.

How to unlock apps in iOS 18

You can unlock apps so that anyone can open them