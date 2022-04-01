Did you know Apple Music is available on Fire TV devices?

You can access the service on the Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Apple CarPlay, Apple HomePod, Android devices, Amazon Echo devices, Sonos speakers, and even Amazon Fire TV devices. In fact, here's how to get it up and running on your Amazon set-top box or dongle right now.

Apple

How to set up Apple Music on Fire TV devices

What you need

An Apple Music subscription.

An Amazon Fire TV that you already set up with the Alexa mobile app.

The iOS or Android device that you already set up with Alexa.

Enable the Apple Music Alexa skill

The set-up process is very similar to how you set up Apple Music on Echo devices.

If you’ve already enabled Apple Music on an Amazon Echo, then your Fire TV device will automatically be able to use Apple Music. However, if you just now are looking to add Apple Music to your Fire TV without having ever set it up on an Echo, then you’ll need to enable a skill first.

Go to the Apple Music Alexa Skill in the Alexa app or your web browser. Select the "Enable" button to enable the skill. Sign in to your Apple Music account with your Apple ID. Allow the Access Request. You can choose Apple Music as the default music provider for Alexa, if desired.

Play Apple Music on your Fire TV

Grab your Fire TV remote, tap the mic button, and tell Fire TV to "Play Apple Music". If it’s working correctly, you’ll hear something like: “Playing your song on Apple Music".

Apple

How much is Apple Music?

While new Apple Music subscribers get a three-month free trial, the service does require a $/£/€9.99 monthly subscription for individual users.

Or, you can pay $/£/€14.99 for the Apple Music Family Plan for up to five people. The Apple Music Individual Plan and the Apple Music Family Plan are also included in Apple One, which starts at $14.95 per month. Check out our in-depth guide on Apple Music to learn more about pricing:

Want to know more?

Check out Apple's support page about how to use Apple Music with Alexa.