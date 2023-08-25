Dyson's fans are basically the absolute models for what you'd want from a fan, packing in the sort of efficiency and quietness that other brands can only dream of.

One of the many features that Dyson has started to pack into its fans in recent years is compatibility with Amazon Alexa, letting you make commands with your voice if you're on board with Amazon's smart home ecosystem. Here's how to set it up.

How to connect your Dyson fan to Alexa

If you have a Dyson model that works with Alexa, these steps should get you set up with making commands for it. First, we have to add the Dyson skill to your Alexa.

Open the Alexa app on your phone Go to the Skills section and search for Dyson Add the skill Alternatively, ask Alexa out loud to "enable the Dyson skill"

Next, you need to link your Dyson account to the Alexa account you use.

Open the Dyson Link app Tap on Options at the top-right Tap Voice Control then Alexa With the skill enabled, tap on Open Alexa You should see the option to enter your Dyson account information Tap on Authorise Connection to confirm the connection

This should leave you with your Amazon Alexa account linked to your Dyson account, and everything ready for voice commands. Of course, you will need an Alexa smart speaker with microphones, since Dyson's fans don't include these on their own.

What voice commands can Alexa use on a Dyson?

Exactly what voice commands will work with your Alexa depends on what model of Dyson you're using, but the broad strokes are predictable.

You could tell Alexa to turn your Dyson off, change its fan speed, move it from night mode to auto mode, or a whole range of other options.

You can also set up new routines very easily, letting Alexa turn the fan on or off at certain times of day, in order to ensure that you always come back to a cool fresh home after work, for instance.

What Dyson fans work with Alexa?

Not every Dyson fan or purifier works with Alexa - the full list of compatible devices is below.