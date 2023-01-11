It's fair to say that Elden Ring is a masterpiece, but it's fair to say that part of what makes it so special is that it doesn't hold your hand as you move through the game.

There are countless systems that you'll have to learn on your own (or with the help of guides like this online), which makes for a real sense of accomplishment as you manage to get better at a variety of things.

However, one basic question you might have in your first few hours with the game is how you can actually level up your character. Here's how to do just that.

How to level up in Elden Ring

Unlike in other FromSoftware games, there are a few hoops you have to jump through in the early stages of Elden Ring before you can level up for the first time.

After you emerge into Limgrave, there are two Sites of Grace (save points) that trigger a visit from Melina, a companion you'll have for much of the game:

Gatefront

Agheel Lake North

If you rest at either of these two spots, a short scene will play where Melina meets you and offers you an accord. If you say yes to this offer (and you definitely should, unless you're doing some sort of challenge run), she'll offer to convert your runes into strength. She'll also give you a handy steed - Torrent, an essential pal for moving around Elden Ring's massive world.

Once you've done this, any time you rest at any Site of Grace in Elden Ring's world you'll see the option to "Level Up".

Going into this section, you'll see your list of stats, and be able to increase each one by however many levels' worth of runes you currently have in your possession.

That should get you started with your levelling up process, but if you're finding the early stages of the game a little baffling, do be sure to check out our extensive tips and tricks article for beginners. It has a bunch of advice that should help you get started without as many hurdles.

Once you're a bit further into the game, if you feel like you've levelled up in a slightly haphazard way, you'll have the chance to respec your character and make a more coherent build - check out our guide to respeccing in Elden Ring here for more details on that process.