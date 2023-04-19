Group chats have been both a blessing and a curse ever since they first became prominent in the last couple of decades. They can be excellent ways to keep in touch with a range of people, but also can become overbearing notification machines.

If you're an iPhone user and you're stuck in a group chat that you actually would rather slide back out of, it might be a simple task to exit the chat - or it might be impossible. Find out all the details here.

How to leave a group chat on Apple Messages

Let's start with the simplest situation - if you're on a Messages thread with others, and you're all iPhone users, you'll have noticed that all the messages come through in blue.

In this case, leaving a chat is super easy. Just follow the steps below.

Open the Messages app Tap on the group thread in question Tap on the group name at the top of the thread Tap on Leave this Conversation on the menu that appears Confirm your decision

It's that simple - you're out of the conversation, and free from the group chat.

If you go to a group thread and that doesn't work for you, things might be a little more complicated.

Why can't I leave a group chat on iPhone?

If you're on a group chat where one or more user isn't on iPhone, things are slightly different. In these cases (easy to differentiate since they'll have green text bubbles in the chat), you're actually in an old-school SMS thread, not a true modern group chat.

These chats don't let you leave, because they're technically just messages being sent to your number, not a group chat at all.

So, unfortunately, there's nothing you can do to leave them.

You can, however, mute them so that you don't get plagued by notifications. Follow the same steps as above, but at the end simply tap on Hide Alerts to stop getting notifications when the thread is pinged.