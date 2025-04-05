Summary Report spam emails to prevent future deliveries of unwanted content.

Trying to find an email that you know was sent, but it's not showing up in your inbox can be infuriating. The first thing that people tell you to do is "check your spam folder." Spam folders are there to quarantine emails that your email provider doesn't think are relevant to you or that could be malware. But, if your spam folders aren't set properly, they could be pulling away important emails that you actually want.

This is the case many times when you aren't able to find the email that you want. What you may not know is that you need to condition your email inbox to recognize the emails that you do want and parse out the ones that you don't. When a spam email does leak through to your inbox, it can be surprising, mostly because you're expecting your spam filters to catch it. If you expect your spam filters to work, having one slip through throws everything off, and you may accidentally click on a link you shouldn't.

But there are more ways to keep your inbox free from spam emails than just trusting your spam filters to catch the bad ones. Not all spam emails are malicious, but they are annoying. Here's how to keep your inbox free from spam.

Report your spam rather than deleting them

Deleting won't stop it from coming back

No matter which email provider you choose, you'll notice a spam folder from the moment you sign up. Every email service includes one and is designed to filter out unwanted messages that the system identifies as spam. As you use your email address more, your data will be sent to third parties, and you will be sent more emails. It's just how the world works these days.

It's email marketing 101, and by getting your name on their email list, you're more likely to be aware of what the company is selling and therefore more likely to buy it.

Rather than bulk deleting your emails, which is something you absolutely can do, you should be reporting each of them. Why? Because when you delete your spam, it doesn't actually tell your service provider that there is something wrong with the sender. It just thinks that the email itself is one that you didn't want. By reporting your spam, you alert your provider that this isn't the type of email that you want. You'll start seeing emails from that sender or company less and less.