Amazon's Kindles are great if all you're interested in is reading books. The Kindle store has just about anything you'd want to read and if you're willing to pay for something like Audible or Kindle Unlimited , you can get access to more listening and reading material than you know what to do with. Outside choosing what you consume, though, you don't have a lot of control over what happens on your e-reader. You can adjust font sizes, invert the display colors, and annotate to your heart's content (the Kindle Colorsoft and Kindle Scribe make these features even more fun), but the level of customization over how your Kindle looks or works beyond that is very limited. Amazon wants you to worry more about buying and reading books than using your Kindle as a tablet.

That changes once you jailbreak your Kindle. Digging into your e-readers software and making changes almost certainly violates its warranty, so it's not a decision to be taken lightly, but if you're willing to do the leg work, a jailbroken Kindle will give you a lot more control. It opens up new customization options, the ability to add whole new reader apps to your device, and, in general, just decide whether your Kindle gets updated or not. If you own a Kindle and all of that interests you, here's the simplest way to go about jailbreaking your e-reader right now.

How to jailbreak your Kindle

The vast majority of newer devices support a jailbreak that keeps things simple

Jailbreaking is not exactly simple, and one wrong over-the-air update can ruin everything if you're not careful. Luckily, the current WinterBreak jailbreak for modern Kindles makes the process relatively approachable. If you have a 6th-generation Kindle Paperwhite or newer device, you should be covered by this jailbreak. In order to get started, you'll need a Kindle, a USB cable that will let you connect to your computer, and the computer itself. WinterBreak only works if your Kindle is already registered to your Amazon account and is connected to Wi-Fi, so make sure you've taken care of that, too.