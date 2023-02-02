Are you considering inverting the colours on your iPhone? It can be a useful feature - especially for those with color blindness or for those who find phone screens difficult to read. The process of inverting your iPhone's display colours is simple and can be done in no time at all. Here is a step-by-step guide for you to follow, plus how to use the side button to toggle inverted colours on or off.

How do you invert the colours on an iPhone?

To invert the colours on your iPhone, you need to access the "Display and Text Size" section of the "Accessibility" menu in the Settings app. There, you will find two options: Smart Invert and Classic Invert. Smart Invert will only invert the colours of apps that are open, while Classic Invert will invert all colours on your screen, including photos and videos.

Note: If you want to be able to quickly invert colours using your iPhone's side button, we get into that in the "pro tip" section below.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone and go to "Accessibility." Select "Display and Text Size." Scroll down to "Smart Invert" and "Classic Invert." "Smart Invert" will only invert the colors within the app you are currently using.

"Classic Invert" will invert all the colors on your iPhone, including photos and videos. Choose either option and the colours on your iPhone will instantly invert.

Pro tip: Set up an Accessibility Shortcut to invert colours with the side button

To quickly turn the inverted colours on or off on your iPhone, you can set up an "Accessibility Shortcut." To do this, go to the Accessibility section of the Settings app and choose "Accessibility Shortcut" and then either "Smart Invert" or "Classic Invert." Once done, triple-click the power button on the side of your iPhone to toggle the inverted colors. It's that simple!

Why would you want to invert an iPhone's colours?

Inverting the display colours on your iPhone can be a helpful tool for those who struggle with bright screens or colour blindness, as it creates more contrast and, for some, an easier-to-read display. It's important to note that while inverted colors can be a useful feature, they are not for everyone, and it may take some time to get used to inverted colors. However, if you find inverted colours to be helpful or think they do improve your overall viewing experience on an iPhone, it's definitely worth enabling. You can also invert colours on an iPad, iPad Pro, and iPad Touch.

Which iPhone models support inverted colours?

To invert the display colours on your iOS device, you will need an iPhone 5s or later running iOS 11 or later. If you have a compatible iPhone model, there's no harm in giving it a try.