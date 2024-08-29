Key Takeaways Turn off volume normalization and turn on high-quality streaming.

Leave EQ settings as is to maintain sound quality.

Having a premium account (with 320kbps streaming quality) and good headphones enhance your Spotify experience.

The age of streaming has been instrumental in making music more accessible than ever, for both artists and consumers, but the shift from listening to music with analog equipment to our phones and laptops means that sound quality tends to differ. So if you’re a Spotify user looking for some tips to instantly boost the quality of the app’s streaming capabilities, we’re here to help.

Tips to boost Spotify’s sound quality

Settings and tricks

We’ll get into what hardware is best in the next section, but if you’re just interested in some quick settings to make sure you have the best streaming experience, then this is what you’re looking for:

Make sure volume normalization is off, as this is a default setting in Spotify. It’s a feature that essentially prevents the music you’re listening to from being too loud or quiet, and consistent across the board. In theory, this sounds like a good thing and can be helpful for sensitive listeners, but it also prevents you from hearing the music as it was intended to be heard. This may sound obvious, but make sure you have the “High-Quality Streaming” setting toggled on, which you can get to through the Music Quality section in the settings. You may see some other guides recommending adjusting your EQ settings (and there are a handful of presets, like “Small Speakers” for AirPods, that can be helpful in a pinch), but it’s really best to just leave the EQ settings alone. For one, it takes a bit of audio knowledge to understand what settings are best for certain songs, genres, etc., and tweaking the EQ could negatively affect the sound quality (and take away from the original audio engineer’s vision). Make sure you’re using Spotify Premium, because it uses 320kbps (not bad, but not as good as Apple or Tidal, which use lossless) which is a significant improvement from the free version, which uses 96kbps.

Spotify HiFi, the company’s lossless audio subscription tier, is slated to drop sometime this year, but it’s been delayed for about three years, so it’s best not to hold your breath.

Your device (and headphones) matter

Hardware tips and recommendations

After following the tips above, it’s important to also note that the hardware you’re using makes a difference during your listening experience. For example, Bluetooth headphones are super convenient, but won’t sound as good as wired headphones (this goes for any music-listening situation), and, the Spotify desktop app running on a PC will sound better than streaming via a smartphone.

A nice pair of headphones (preferably wired if you’re really an audio nerd) will really be the biggest factor when it comes to getting the best audio quality, but if you just follow the tips in the previous section, you’ll still be getting some solid sound.